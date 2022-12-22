×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Breaking Through the Menswear Mold With Isaac Powell

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 in New York: The Contemporary Collections

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Margot Robbie Channels Retro Inspiration in Ruffled Yellow Ulla Johnson Blouse for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The actress appeared on the singer’s talk show to promote her "Babylon" movie.

Margot Robbie on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show. Ulla Johnson's pre-fall 2023 trunk show yellow blouse and flared pants with ruffles and 70s retro inspired.
Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
View ALL 31 Photos

Margot Robbie made a nod to spring with her outfit for a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In a pre-recorded segment that airs Jan. 2, the actress wore a yellow blouse and pants from Ulla Johnson’s pre-fall 2023 trunk show.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J076 -- Pictured: Margot Robbie -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Margot Robbie on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing on Jan. 2.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

They followed a vintage ’70s theme with a scoop collar and ruffle trim along the bodice. The shoulders of Robbie’s shirt were slightly puffed and her sleeves were billowing. Her pleated pants were oversize and cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

Related Galleries

To coordinate her yellow ensemble, Robbie added contrasting dark hues with a pair of brown platform boots.

Kate Young styled her for the TV show appearance. Young’s client list also includes Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J076 -- Pictured: (l-r) Margot Robbie, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Margot Robbie on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing on Jan. 2.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

When it came to makeup, Robbie wore dark pink blush, a matte pink lip. Her hair was styled into a middle part with her hair flowing freely.

Robbie is on a press tour for her “Babylon” movie and continues to make a bold statement with her fashion looks. The film will be released on Friday.

In November, the actress donned a Chanel tweed suit to the BAFTA’s Retrospective Conversation, in which she talked about “Babylon” and her other career history.

Along with the film, which also stars Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde, Robbie is gearing up for another highly anticipated work: the “Barbie” movie. She stars as the legendary pink-obsessed plastic doll in the film, alongside Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Issa Rae. Just this month, the first official trailer for “Barbie” was released, showcasing a small peek at some of the scenes and fashion in the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters July 23.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Hot Summer Bags

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Margot Robbie Nods '70s Style in Yellow Set on 'Kelly Clarkson Show’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad