Maude Apatow Puts Edgy Spin on Whimsical Dressing With Distressed Cutout at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening

Maude Apatow arrived at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the “Euphoria” FYC panel, wearing a look fit for spring.

For the event, Apatow wore a purple dress with floral motifs designed in prints and embroidery. The one-shoulder asymmetrical silhouette incorporated a wide cutout set diagonally across the bodice.

She coordinated the look with a pair of below-the-knee platform boots. She accessorized with a single gold ring and stud earrings.

Maude Apatow attends Euphoria FYC. FilmMagic for HBO

For makeup, the actress went for a matte lip, eye-popping mascara and bronze eye shadow. She parted her hair down the center and had it done in a bob with a slight wave.

Maude Apatow FilmMagic for HBO

Apatow was joined at the “Euphoria” FYC panel by her costars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, who all had standout style moments. Schafer wore a Rick Owens top and skirt; Sweeney wore Thom Browne and Zendaya wore Schiaparelli.

It’s been a busy year for Apatow. In addition to Season Two of “Euphoria” premiering on HBO in January, the actress also starred in a campaign this summer for the Asos x Adidas Originals resort collection.

In addition to her work on “Euphoria,” Apatow also provided the voice of the character Justine in the AMC+ series “Pantheon.”

Apatow’s work on “Euphoria” was recognized last month, as she attended the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards, where she won the Breakthrough Award. To receive the honor, Apatow wore a Schiaparelli Couture floral-print dress with gold-toe shoes, and jewelry from Cartier and de Grisogono.

“Euphoria” FYC featured a screening of the fifth episode of Season Two and included a Q&A. The cast discussed possible trajectories for their characters as the show goes into its third season, with all four actresses set to reprise their roles.