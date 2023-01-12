×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Meghann Fahy Goes All-Black in Michael Kors Collection for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress discussed her role on Season Two of HBO's hit series "The White Lotus."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1775 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Meghann Fahy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Meghann Fahy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 11. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Meghann Fahy appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble.

For her television segment and interview with the talk show host, Fahy wore a black Hansen satin shirt and a floral lace skirt from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line. She coordinated the look with black thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin. She accessorized with subtle earrings.

Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line was described as bringing resort to the city.

“What first turned me on about fashion was simplicity, sensuality and movement,” Kors told WWD during a preview of the collection. “Europe didn’t celebrate the body, America celebrated the body.”

To create her look for the television segment, Fahy worked with celebrity stylist Thomas Carter Phillips. Phillips also works with Hilary Swank, Danai Gurira and Eli Brown.

For hair, Fahy went for an elevated natural look going for a dewy face with a nude lip, a touch of blush, eye-popping mascara and a touch of eye shadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a straightened style.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1775 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Meghann Fahy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Meghann Fahy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 11. Todd Owyoung/NBC

While Fahy has had a long-standing career on the small screen with roles ranging from the daytime soap opera “One Life to Live” and five seasons on “The Bold Type,” in 2022, she made waves with her role as a main character in the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.”

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fahy discussed making friends with locals in Italy, working with Mike White’s “Survivor” castmates and the show’s season finale.

“The White Lotus” recently received a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Drama Series Ensemble.

Season Two of the anthology series concluded on Dec. 11, 2022. The show‘s season finale went viral on the internet as viewers discussed Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid’s choice of footwear.

