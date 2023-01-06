Michelle Williams Gives Her Shoulders Sparkling Details in Embellished Prada Dress at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023

Michelle Williams arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, wearing a leg-revealing dress.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a sleeveless pinstripe black minidress with sparkling embroidered detail at the shoulder straps of the V-cut neckline from Prada. She coordinated the look with black platform open-toe ankle strap heels also from Prada. She accessorized with a bracelet on her left wrist.

Michelle Williams at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

To create her look for the event, Williams worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young. Young also works with Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez.

For makeup, Williams went for a natural look with a glossy lip, a subtle touch of blush and light mascara. For hair, she had it parted down the center and done in a short bob style.

Michelle Williams Christopher Polk for Variety

At the ceremony, Williams’ 2022 film “The Fabelmans” took home the Vanguard Award, which honors a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.

“’The Fabelmans’ is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to. Giving audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking, the film features a tremendous ensemble performance by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, making it one of the must-see films of the year,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to ’The Fabelmans’.”

The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival began on Thursday and runs through Jan. 16. This year’s event is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Honorees at the awards ceremony included Colin Farrell, Sarah Polley, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Bill Nighy, Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Viola Davis and Brendan Fraser.