×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Cocktail Dress at W and Louis Vuitton’s Dinner

The actress is receiving praise for her work in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Michelle Williams attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Michelle Williams attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

Michelle Williams arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a chic cocktail dress.

For the event, Williams wore a short-sleeve tweed minidress with a gold zipper and black collar paired with black platform shoes and a metallic gold trunk clutch bag, all from Louis Vuitton.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Michelle Williams attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Michelle Williams attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

Williams has a longstanding relationship with Louis Vuitton that dates back close to a decade. In 2013, the brand tapped the actress to spotlight their W and Capucines handbags. The campaign broke in an issue of Marie Claire France.

Related Galleries

Williams would reunite with Louis Vuitton a year later in 2014 to appear in the ad campaigns for the brand’s city bags, including new season versions of the Capucines, as well as the Alma and Lockit.

For makeup, Williams went for an understated look, featuring a glossy pink lip, a hint of pink blush and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had her short blonde bob done in a straightened style.

Williams is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture–Drama for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” Williams recently attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where “The Fabelmans” won the Vanguard Award, which honors a distinguished film cast and its directors.

For the awards ceremony, Williams wore a Prada minidress with embellished detailing. Williams regularly works with celebrity stylist Kate Young to create her red carpet looks.

Williams is currently in development to play famed American jazz singer Peggy Lee in a biopic called “Fever.” The film will explore the singer’s seven-decade career.

W and Louis Vuitton’s dinner was hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner brought together stars from the worlds of film and television, many of whom are nominees and front runners for tomorrow’s Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Academy Award nominations.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Minidress at Awards Season Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad