×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Privé Gradient-crystal Gown at Golden Globe Awards 2023

The actress won a Golden Globe for her role in "Everything, Everywhere All At Once."

Michelle Yeoh in armani prive blue dress at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
View ALL 111 Photos

Michelle Yeoh made a glittery arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Arriving on the red carpet, Yeoh looked to Armani Privé, wearing a couture midnight blue strapless gown embellished with gradient crystals and sequins.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Yeoh’s gown consisted of a form-fitting bodice with a two-tier skirt. The first tier had two levels of dramatic ruffles, and the longer skirt was complete with a floor-length silhouette.

The actresses worked with Jordan Johnson Chung, who also styled her for the Palm Springs International Film Awards and the Santa Barbra International Film Festival.

Related Galleries

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Yeoh’s accessories included a floral-detail choker necklace, an oversized stacked bracelet and a shimmering statement ring. Her hair was styled straight and parted to the side.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Yeoh received her first-ever Golden Globe during the ceremony, securing the title of Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, for her role in the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” She stars in the film alongside Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honors outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety is hosting the pre-show as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony, held June 10 in Los Angeles, is hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees include Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.  

PHOTOS: All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Blue With Armani Gown at Golden Globe Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad