×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The star revealed some performers for her upcoming New Year's Eve special with Dolly Parton.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Miley Cyrus on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Dec. 9 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton.

For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black leather pants. Underneath her leather ensemble, she wore a baby blue button-up blouse. For an additional edgy statement, Cyrus slipped on a pair of black cutout gloves with buttons on the sides.

Related Galleries

When it came to makeup, the “Slide Away” singer wore an equally dramatic look with smudgy eye shadow, black eyeliner and a nude lip. Her hair was parted into the middle with its wavy texture framing her face. To complete her look, she wore a pair of shiny round-toe boots.

Cyrus worked with longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth for her look.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Todd Owyoung/NBC

During the interview, Cyrus revealed to Fallon some of the names who will star in the special, which is set to include performances by Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd. The NYE show, which will be produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, will premiere on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have, but the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense,” Cyrus said of the NYE special.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City.

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Last year, Cyrus hosted an NYE special with Pete Davidson. The 2021 special included performances by Anitta, Saweetie and Jack Harlow.

Cyrus continues to have strong ties with the Gucci design house, and became the face of the brand’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum in August of this year. She did her first fragrance campaign for the brand in June, for Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Hot Summer Bags

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Miley Cyrus Dons Full Gucci on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad