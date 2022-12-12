Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton.

For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black leather pants. Underneath her leather ensemble, she wore a baby blue button-up blouse. For an additional edgy statement, Cyrus slipped on a pair of black cutout gloves with buttons on the sides.

When it came to makeup, the “Slide Away” singer wore an equally dramatic look with smudgy eye shadow, black eyeliner and a nude lip. Her hair was parted into the middle with its wavy texture framing her face. To complete her look, she wore a pair of shiny round-toe boots.

Cyrus worked with longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth for her look.

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC

During the interview, Cyrus revealed to Fallon some of the names who will star in the special, which is set to include performances by Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd. The NYE show, which will be produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, will premiere on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have, but the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense,” Cyrus said of the NYE special.

Miley Cyrus on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 9 in New York City. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Last year, Cyrus hosted an NYE special with Pete Davidson. The 2021 special included performances by Anitta, Saweetie and Jack Harlow.

Cyrus continues to have strong ties with the Gucci design house, and became the face of the brand’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum in August of this year. She did her first fragrance campaign for the brand in June, for Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent.