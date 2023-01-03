What Miley Cyrus Wore for ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year in style with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” broadcasting on NBC on Saturday.

Cyrus cohosted this year’s event in Miami with her godmother Dolly Parton. The two did a duet of Cyrus’ hit single “Wrecking Ball,” along with Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Cyrus also sang with DJ and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who performed her popular Aughts song “Stars are Blind.” The two were joined by Sia for the number.

Throughout the night, Cyrus had her notable share of outfit changes, ranging from custom Gucci to vintage Versace. WWD has rounded up some of the pop star’s looks from the night.

Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

One of Cyrus’ looks included an orange and light green dress with a thigh-high slit she paired with nude shoes. The dress is a vintage Versace number from the brand’s spring 2006 collection. The dress was from vintage retailer OpulentAddict, known for its rare luxury and couture finds.

Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Sticking with her approach to vintage fashion, Cyrus wore a shimmering fringe vintage Bob Mackie dress. She paired the look with gold open-toe heeled sandals. Mackie is well known for his use of sparkle and sequins, having also created many notable looks for music icon Cher involving plenty of sparkle and feathers.

Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Channeling inspiration from Marilyn Monroe’s famous air vent portrait dress, Cyrus wore another vintage Versace dress from OpulentAddict. The minimalist white dress was from Versace’s spring 2005 collection and featured a plunging neckline and left Cyrus’ legs exposed.

Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Vintage Versace continued to be Cyrus’ go-to for the evening. She selected a long-sleeve black crop top and a polka dot and floral printed miniskirt from Versace’s spring 1993 collection, returning to the Gianni Versace era of Versace when he was still at the helm of the brand.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus and Parton coordinated in black and leopard print outfits. Cyrus wore a custom black sleeveless jersey minidress from Gucci with cut-out details and leather strings with a squared G-logo, beige and black long tulle gloves and a necklace with interlocking G detail.