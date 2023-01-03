×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

What Miley Cyrus Wore for ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

The singer's looks included vintage Versace and custom Gucci.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
Miley Cyrus for "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" in Miami on Saturday. Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year in style with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” broadcasting on NBC on Saturday.

Cyrus cohosted this year’s event in Miami with her godmother Dolly Parton. The two did a duet of Cyrus’ hit single “Wrecking Ball,” along with Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Cyrus also sang with DJ and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who performed her popular Aughts song “Stars are Blind.” The two were joined by Sia for the number.

Throughout the night, Cyrus had her notable share of outfit changes, ranging from custom Gucci to vintage Versace. WWD has rounded up some of the pop star’s looks from the night.

Related Galleries

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami. Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

One of Cyrus’ looks included an orange and light green dress with a thigh-high slit she paired with nude shoes. The dress is a vintage Versace number from the brand’s spring 2006 collection. The dress was from vintage retailer OpulentAddict, known for its rare luxury and couture finds.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Sticking with her approach to vintage fashion, Cyrus wore a shimmering fringe vintage Bob Mackie dress. She paired the look with gold open-toe heeled sandals. Mackie is well known for his use of sparkle and sequins, having also created many notable looks for music icon Cher involving plenty of sparkle and feathers.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Channeling inspiration from Marilyn Monroe’s famous air vent portrait dress, Cyrus wore another vintage Versace dress from OpulentAddict. The minimalist white dress was from Versace’s spring 2005 collection and featured a plunging neckline and left Cyrus’ legs exposed.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
Miley Cyrus at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Vintage Versace continued to be Cyrus’ go-to for the evening. She selected a long-sleeve black crop top and a polka dot and floral printed miniskirt from Versace’s spring 1993 collection, returning to the Gianni Versace era of Versace when he was still at the helm of the brand.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus and Parton coordinated in black and leopard print outfits. Cyrus wore a custom black sleeveless jersey minidress from Gucci with cut-out details and leather strings with a squared G-logo, beige and black long tulle gloves and a necklace with interlocking G detail.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Hot Summer Bags

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Miley Cyrus' Looks for 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad