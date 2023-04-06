EXCLUSIVE: Model Hailey Clauson Named Co-owner and Creative Director of Margaux

Hailey Clauson has been named co-owner and creative director of Margaux, the Los Angeles-based boutique modeling agency.

“I’m very excited about this full circle moment,” said Clauson, a model who has been signed to the agency. With more than 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, she has appeared in brand campaigns for Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dsquared2 and walked fashion shows for Zac Posen, Calvin Klein and Versace.

“I feel like I’m able to take my power back from any negative experiences that I’ve had as a model and use it to build the safe space I always wanted for myself with agencies,” she continued. “I love the creative expression that comes with modeling as well as the business side of the industry, so I am really looking forward to bringing these two worlds together within this role. It’s also very important to me to support talent from all backgrounds — age, body type, culture, gender and sexual identities — and to be able to champion the shared dream of succeeding in this exciting industry.”

Clauson joins cofounder and director Regina Annotti.

“Margaux’s continuous growth as an agency has been a direct result of listening and learning from our own talent, and not being afraid to evolve in an unpredictable industry,” said Annotti. “So, for us, it is invaluable to have Hailey’s perspective and experiences as a professional model. Hailey has had an incredible journey of highs and lows within the fashion industry, which I believe will provide excellent mentorship to our talent and within our team.”

Launched in 2015, Margaux currently represents models Brigitte Nielsen, Celeste Romero, Vivica Dehi, Trystin Valentino and Pyper America, as well as creatives Jacinda Pender, Ivy Price and Kitty Umina.