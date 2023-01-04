Morphe Goes Viral After Makeup Artists Claim Mass Store Closures With Short Notice in TikTok Videos

Beauty brand Morphe is the subject of a series of viral TikTok videos by users who claim the brand is undergoing major retail closures and leaving staff with short notice.

Some user accounts have claimed they’ve been given a day’s notice about their store’s closing. The testimonials began around late December with discussions off steep discounting on products and no shipments for inventory.

As of Tuesday, there were 19 videos with the hashtag #justformorpheretailemployees racking up more than 3.6 million views collectively on TikTok.

One TikTok video posted last Friday featured a makeup artist who said they were from an Arizona location and arrived for a shift only to find an empty store. The video has more than 2.5 million views.

TikTok user @creepypeachy said she is a manager of a Morphe store and alleged she only received four days’ notice of its closure.

“They told us on the 22nd of December that our last day of business is the 26th of December; which is today,” the user said. “And then tomorrow, we’re just packing up the store, and we don’t have a job any more.”

TikTok user @extrapicklesss, who claimed to be a makeup artist at Morphe, received more than 790,000 likes in a video where she said: “A day in the life of a Morphe makeup artist: So when I walked into my store this morning, it was completely empty — absolutely nothing except for foundations.”

Morphe is owned by parent company Forma Brands, which also owns Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics. Earlier this year, WWD reported that Forma Brands was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. WWD has reached out to Forma Brands for comment on the claims of store closures.