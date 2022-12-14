×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Naomi Ackie Sings a Sparkling Sartorial Song in Schiaparelli Swarovski Crystal Dress at ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Premiere

Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the upcoming film, which debuts in theaters Dec. 23.

Naomi Ackie at the premiere of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" held at AMC Lincoln Square on December 13, 2022 in New York City.
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 46 Photos

Naomi Ackie arrived at the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Wednesday in New York City in a striking fashion look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Naomi Ackie at the premiere of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" held at AMC Lincoln Square on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Naomi Ackie at the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Dec. 13 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Schiaparelli crystal-covered couture gown was by the brand’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The dress is comprised of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 silver glass bugle beads that took 4,900 hours to make.

Related Galleries

It had large floral accent on the sleeves, including multiple flowers on Ackie’s shoulder. The rest of the gown consisted of a plunging neckline and chain-like strands of Swarovski crystals framing the bodice, creating a see-through effect.

Ackie was styled by Nicky Yates, who has outfitted her in Alessandra Rich, Claire Foy and Phoebe Dynevor.

Naomi Ackie at the premiere of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" held at AMC Lincoln Square on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Naomi Ackie at the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Dec. 13 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ackie was joined on the red carpet movie premiere by her costars, which included Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie and Nafessa Williams.

Ackie plays Houston in the film, which showcases the emotional story about the late singer’s life, rise to fame and unforgettable voice.

Naomi Ackie at the premiere of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" held at AMC Lincoln Square on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Naomi Ackie at the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” world premiere on Dec. 13 in New York City.

Nina Westervelt for Variety

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film is produced by Pat Houston, Whitney’s manager and sister-in-law, along with record chairman Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records when she was 19 years old.

Just this month, Whitney Houston’s estate collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to release a limited-edition capsule collection, which drew inspiration from the singer’s legendary moments. The makeup collection consisted of 11 products ranging from lipsticks and eye shadows to lashes that represented memorable moments throughout her career. In October, Houston’s estate, Primary Wave Music and Scent Beauty teamed up to release the Whitney Houston signature fragrance.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” releases in theaters on Dec. 23.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Hot Summer Bags

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Naomi Ackie's Sparkling Style Sings for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad