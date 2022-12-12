×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 12, 2022

Naomi Campbell Is Ethereal in White Tuxedo Jumpsuit for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The supermodel joined fellow celebrities in supporting everyday heroes who performed extraordinary acts this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)
Naomi Campbell dances with models at Fashion’s Night 2010 at Dolce & Gabbana Madison Avenue.
Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Katherine Hamnett RTW Spring 2004 show in London.
Fashion Influencer honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs and Naomi Campbell attend at the Accessories Council's 9th annual ACE Awards.
Hermes RTW Spring 2009 show at Espace Eiffel.
Naomi Campbell attended the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Dec. 11 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, giving her own take on power dressing in a white long-sleeve tuxedo jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The supermodel coordinated in white pumps with a silver toecap by Alexander McQueen and a small white top-handle handbag.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)
Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for CNN

She accessorized with a statement ring and two clear gemstone necklaces.

For makeup, the model went for a red carpet-ready look, featuring a touch of blush, heavy mascara and smokey eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Mideyah Parker, who gave Campbell a middle part and a silky, straightened style.

It has been a busy year for Campbell. She’s filming a new documentary, “The Supermodels,” for Apple TV+. Directed by two-time Oscar winner Barbara Kopple, it features Campbell and fellow ‘90s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)
Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for CNN

In October, Campbell also helped legendary fashion photographer Steven Klein fete his new book launch in Paris. Throughout his career, Klein captured Campbell several times, notably in his “Unframed Polaroids” series.

In November, Campbell also helped Printemps unveil its holiday windows in Paris, as she joined Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and Isabelle Huppert for the official debut.

Campbell’s modeling career hasn’t slowed down either. At the end of November, she was revealed as the campaign face for Tod’s x 8 Moncler Palm Angels, the collaboration between Tod’s, Moncler and Palm Angels.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute honors everyday heroes and people who have helped make headline news stories. This year’s event was cohosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. Nelly Cheboi, who created computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren after quitting her software engineering job in Chicago, won the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year award.

