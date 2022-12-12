Naomi Campbell Is Ethereal in White Tuxedo Jumpsuit for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Naomi Campbell attended the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Dec. 11 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, giving her own take on power dressing in a white long-sleeve tuxedo jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The supermodel coordinated in white pumps with a silver toecap by Alexander McQueen and a small white top-handle handbag.

Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for CNN

She accessorized with a statement ring and two clear gemstone necklaces.

For makeup, the model went for a red carpet-ready look, featuring a touch of blush, heavy mascara and smokey eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Mideyah Parker, who gave Campbell a middle part and a silky, straightened style.

It has been a busy year for Campbell. She’s filming a new documentary, “The Supermodels,” for Apple TV+. Directed by two-time Oscar winner Barbara Kopple, it features Campbell and fellow ‘90s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for CNN

In October, Campbell also helped legendary fashion photographer Steven Klein fete his new book launch in Paris. Throughout his career, Klein captured Campbell several times, notably in his “Unframed Polaroids” series.

In November, Campbell also helped Printemps unveil its holiday windows in Paris, as she joined Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and Isabelle Huppert for the official debut.

Campbell’s modeling career hasn’t slowed down either. At the end of November, she was revealed as the campaign face for Tod’s x 8 Moncler Palm Angels, the collaboration between Tod’s, Moncler and Palm Angels.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute honors everyday heroes and people who have helped make headline news stories. This year’s event was cohosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. Nelly Cheboi, who created computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren after quitting her software engineering job in Chicago, won the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year award.