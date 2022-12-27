×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 27, 2022

8 Documentaries to Stream in January 2023

A roundup of new documentaries coming to streaming platforms, including "Pamela, a Love Story" and "The 1619 Project."

A still of Pamela Anderson in Pamela, a love story, new documentaries on netflix january 2023
A still of Pamela Anderson in "Pamela, a Love Story." Courtesy of Netflix

Streaming platforms are kicking off 2023 with new documentaries set to launch in January. The titles explore different themes, from illegal financial activity to crimes in higher education and American history. 

“The 1619 Project,” premiering on Hulu, will take a closer look at the achievements of Black people, as well as reveal facts about the legacy of slavery. Meanwhile, “Death in the Dorms” will tell the stories of six women who were murdered while pursuing an education at colleges across the U.S. 

Netflix will show the life story of Pamela Anderson, told by the star herself, in the upcoming “Pamela, a Love Story.”

For a guide to some new standout documentaries available to stream in January, read on for more. 

“Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street”

Stream on Netflix on Jan. 4

A still from "MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street."

A still from “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.”

Courtesy of Netflix

The four-part docuseries centers around Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion global Ponzi scheme, which financially displaced many individual investors. The project will uncover the former Wall Street leader’s career trajectory and showcase how fellow co-conspirators and the financial system were willing to overlook unusual behavior. It will have looks at the whistleblowers, employees, investigators and victims surrounding the scheme, including never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself.

“Death in the Dorms”

Stream on Hulu on Jan. 5

“Death in the Dorms” tells the stories of six young women from six different colleges who were murdered.

“The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker”

Stream on Netflix Jan. 10

A poster of “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

A poster of “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.”

Courtesy of Netflix

The documentary tells the tale of Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, a nomad hiker who first became famous after saving a woman from a violent attack. His news interview about the incident, in which McGillvary used a hatchet to repeatedly hit the alleged attacker, earned him widespread fame for his bravery. But his story took a turn in 2013, when he was convicted of killing a lawyer who he alleged sexually abused him.

“How I Caught My Killer”

Stream on Hulu Jan. 12

The newest true-crime docuseries that shines a light on unique homicide cases, including in-depth interviews, archival evidence and reenactments. It will highlight victims who left clues that ultimately led to helping solve heinous crimes. Additionally, the series is set to address the disproportionate amount of people who lose their lives to homicide each year.

“Break Point”

Stream on Netflix Jan. 13

The docuseries takes a closer look over a year of the new class of tennis players competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. With the dream of becoming the top tennis player, the series will showcase the triumphs and pitfalls, from career-threatening injuries to victories.

“Super League: The War for Football”

Stream on Apple TV+ Jan. 13

The four-part series follows what happens when plans for a breakaway soccer league come up and the leaders have the choice to either defer or upend tradition. It will offer an exclusive look at access to league presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League.

“The 1619 Project”

Streaming on Hulu Jan. 26

An expansion of “The 1619 Project” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole-Hannah Jones, the six-part docuseries will place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black people at the forefront of American history. The episodes are adapted from essays from The New York Times number-one bestselling book of the same name: “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” Executive producers for the limited series include Oprah Winfrey, Kathleen Lingo and Shoshana Guy.

Pamela, a Love Story”

Steam on Netflix Jan. 31

A still of Pamela Anderson in Pamela, a love story netflix documentary

A still of Pamela Anderson in “Pamela, a Love Story.”

Courtesy of Netflix

The project will showcase Pamela Anderson in a new, all-encompassing light, including her small-town upbringing, her acting career and her role of being a mother. Sometimes called “the blonde bombshell,” “Pamela, a Love Story” will allow Anderson to tell her story on her own terms.

