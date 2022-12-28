×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022

Sustainability

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Selects 15 Artist Finalists

Business

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Six New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023

January's releases include projects featuring A-list stars, including Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in Netflix's "You People," and Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding."

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Jonah Hill (Writer-Producer) as Ezra in You People. Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.
Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Jonah Hill as Ezra in "You People." Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023

With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia. 

One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences. 

Prime Video’s comedy “Shotgun Wedding” centers around a couple getting married in a tropical escape, when suddenly the entire wedding party gets held hostage. Starring Jennifer Lopez as the bride and Josh Duhamel as the groom, the couple fights for their love — literally. 

Related Galleries

Here, a list of all the new movies available to stream in January. Read on for more. 

The Pale Blue Eye

Stream on Netflix Jan. 6

The Pale Blue Eye. (L to R) Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in The Pale Blue Eye. Cr. Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in “The Pale Blue Eye.”

SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX © 2022

Starring Christian Bale as a detective in the 1830s, this ominous film centers around the investigator looking into the murder of a cadet. Set at West Point Academy, the soldiers’ code of silence creates some roadblocks for the detective. He invests in the help of a young man, who the world now knows as Edgar Allen Poe, played by Harry Melling. 

The Drop

Stream on Hulu Jan. 13

Starring Jermaine Fowler and Anna Konkle, the actors play a married couple who travel to an island resort getaway for their friend’s destination wedding. With the couple strongly wanting children, they attempt to conceive while on the tropical trip, but the good vibes get destroyed when the wife suddenly drops her friend’s baby. The cast also includes Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Robin Thede. 

JUNG_E

Stream on Netflix Jan. 20

This science-fiction film is set in a world that is nearing a post-apocalyptic future, where an AI researcher creates the synthetic brain of a strong soldier in hopes to end a civil war. The upcoming movie is directed by Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed “Hellbound.” 

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Stream on Paramount+ Jan. 26

TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE -- Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and Holland Roden as Lydia Martin in TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Tyler Golden/MTV Entertainment ©2022 PARAMOUNT GLOBAL. All Rights Reserved.

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and Holland Roden as Lydia Martin in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”

MTV ENTERTAINMENT

Based on the 2011 breakout series, the movie will focus on the character Scott McCall returning to Beacon Hills after a sudden evil emerges. Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and Tyler Hoechlin are among the original cast members who reprise their roles.

Shotgun Wedding

Stream Jan. 27 on Prime Video

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the comedy centers around a pair set to get married in a destination wedding. The plans suddenly go awry when the wedding party gets taken hostage and the couple has to work together to fend off their attacker before they say “I do.” Directed by Jason Moore (who also directed “Pitch Perfect”) the film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Sônia Braga. 

You People

Stream on Netflix Jan 27

You People. (L to R) David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, Jonah Hill (Writer-Producer) as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, and Nia Long as Fatima in You People. Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, Jonah Hill as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Nia Long as Fatima in “You People.”

Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023

This film centers around an interracial couple falling in love and wanting to get married, but they find themselves caught up in cultural clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Directed by Kenya Barris, the comedy stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. The streaming platform released a short trailer for the upcoming movie on Dec. 5 and the minutes-long clip already has amassed more than 7 million views. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Hot Summer Bags

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

6 New Movies to Stream in January 2023 on Netflix, Hulu and Prime

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad