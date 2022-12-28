Six New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023

With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia.

One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences.

Prime Video’s comedy “Shotgun Wedding” centers around a couple getting married in a tropical escape, when suddenly the entire wedding party gets held hostage. Starring Jennifer Lopez as the bride and Josh Duhamel as the groom, the couple fights for their love — literally.

Here, a list of all the new movies available to stream in January. Read on for more.

Stream on Netflix Jan. 6

Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in “The Pale Blue Eye.” SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX © 2022

Starring Christian Bale as a detective in the 1830s, this ominous film centers around the investigator looking into the murder of a cadet. Set at West Point Academy, the soldiers’ code of silence creates some roadblocks for the detective. He invests in the help of a young man, who the world now knows as Edgar Allen Poe, played by Harry Melling.

Stream on Hulu Jan. 13

Starring Jermaine Fowler and Anna Konkle, the actors play a married couple who travel to an island resort getaway for their friend’s destination wedding. With the couple strongly wanting children, they attempt to conceive while on the tropical trip, but the good vibes get destroyed when the wife suddenly drops her friend’s baby. The cast also includes Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Robin Thede.

Stream on Netflix Jan. 20

This science-fiction film is set in a world that is nearing a post-apocalyptic future, where an AI researcher creates the synthetic brain of a strong soldier in hopes to end a civil war. The upcoming movie is directed by Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed “Hellbound.”

Stream on Paramount+ Jan. 26

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and Holland Roden as Lydia Martin in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” MTV ENTERTAINMENT

Based on the 2011 breakout series, the movie will focus on the character Scott McCall returning to Beacon Hills after a sudden evil emerges. Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and Tyler Hoechlin are among the original cast members who reprise their roles.

Stream Jan. 27 on Prime Video

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the comedy centers around a pair set to get married in a destination wedding. The plans suddenly go awry when the wedding party gets taken hostage and the couple has to work together to fend off their attacker before they say “I do.” Directed by Jason Moore (who also directed “Pitch Perfect”) the film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Sônia Braga.

Stream on Netflix Jan 27

David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, Jonah Hill as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Nia Long as Fatima in “You People.” Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023

This film centers around an interracial couple falling in love and wanting to get married, but they find themselves caught up in cultural clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Directed by Kenya Barris, the comedy stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. The streaming platform released a short trailer for the upcoming movie on Dec. 5 and the minutes-long clip already has amassed more than 7 million views.