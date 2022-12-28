×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022

Sustainability

Fashion for All Foundation’s ‘Bridge to Basel’ Project Selects 15 Artist Finalists

Business

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023

The new lineup of January shows includes the Netflix spinoff "That '90s Show" and season two of Hulu's "How I Met Your Father."

Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti "That ‘90s Show." new shows on streaming platforms and netflix in january 2023
Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in Netflix's "That ‘90s Show." Courtesy of Netflix

Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure. 

Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.

Spinoffs are continuing to be a theme in 2023, with Netflix’s “That ‘90s Show,” which will pick up where “That ‘70s Show” ended. The cast includes recurring characters Red and Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. 

Related Galleries

Here, some of the standout new shows debuting on streaming platforms in January. Read on for more. 

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Stream season two on Jan. 4 on Disney+

Stemming from a group of clones introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” in the second season the characters continue to embark on a journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. It will include interactions with both friends and foes, along with new mercenary missions that catapult the cast to new places. The series stars Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, and includes guest voice stars Rhea Perlman and Wanda Sykes. 

Ginny & Georgina” 

Stream on Netflix Jan. 5

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker in episode 203 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker “Ginny & Georgia.”

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

The series centered on the mother-daughter duo is back on Netflix for its second season. Season one ended with a surprising detail that pointed to Georgina, played by Brianne Howey, potentially being a murderer. The follow-up season is set to focus on Georgina’s daughter, Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry) trying to uncover the truth about her mother while Georgina continues to hide the past. 

The Rig

Stream on Prime Video Jan. 6

The series follows a group of workers on a Scottish oil rig in a remote location at sea who have to return to the mainland. But their efforts are suddenly halted when a mysterious fog surrounds them and strange supernatural forces take control. The fog causes them to be cut off from all communication and the crew begins to turn on one another while trying to figure out what’s causing the weather catastrophe. 

Koala Man

Stream on Hulu Jan. 9

Executive produced by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, the animated comedy centers around Kevin, a middle-aged dad who gains superpowers. With a mission to clean up his Australian hometown, the unsuspected hero often ropes his annoyed family into his hero duties, which at a moment’s notice could involve defeating masterminds, supernatural characters, or more likely, putting in place the people who don’t take their trash bins out on the correct days. 

Velma

Stream on HBO Max Jan. 12

Starring Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu and Sam Richardson, the series is set to take an adult spin on the beloved character from the nostalgic family-friendly “Scooby Doo” series, explaining the mystery-solving character’s origin story. It revolves around Velma, voiced by Kaling, teaming with Daphne, Shaggy and Fred to solve the mystery of a corpse appearing in their high school. 

The Last of Us

Stream on HBO Max Jan. 15

Anna Torv, Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us.”

Based on the post-apocalyptic Sony video game of the same name, the series is about a strong-willed survivor who is hired to take a 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, the drama follows the dangerous journey as the pair travel through the U.S. trying to survive. 

That ‘90s Show

Stream on Netflix Jan. 19

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 101 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

A still from “That ’90s Show.”

PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

A spinoff of the 1998 comedy “That ‘70s Show,” the new series follows Leia Forman, who is Eric and Donna’s daughter. Leia takes a visit to her grandparents Kitty and Red’s house in Point Place, Wisconsin, who welcome a new generation of teenagers in their basement. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their role as the grandparents, along with special guest appearances from original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more. 

Truth Be Told” 

Stream season three on Apple TV+ Jan. 20

The drama starring Octavia Spencer, who plays journalist-podcaster Poppy, will work with a traditional principal (played by Gabrielle Union) to amplify the names of missing Black girls in the media and chase down a lead that may point to an illegal sex trafficking ring.

How I Met Your Father

Stream on Hulu Jan. 24

The popular series starring Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Josh Peck, Suraj Sharma and special appearances by Kim Cattrall, is returning for its second season. Based on the 2005 series “How I Met Your Mother,” the spinoff centers around Sophie telling her son how she met his father. 

Shrinking

Stream on Apple TV+ Jan. 27

Starring Jason Segel, the series is about a therapist who takes a new approach to work with his clients after his wife passes away. After his wife’s death, the therapist starts to break protocol by telling his patients exactly what he thinks about their situations, which makes it unclear whether the information will help them. The series also stars Jessica Williams, Harrison Williams and Michael Urie.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Hot Summer Bags

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon & More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad