10 New Shows to Watch in January 2023

Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure.

Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.

Spinoffs are continuing to be a theme in 2023, with Netflix’s “That ‘90s Show,” which will pick up where “That ‘70s Show” ended. The cast includes recurring characters Red and Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

Here, some of the standout new shows debuting on streaming platforms in January. Read on for more.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

Stream season two on Jan. 4 on Disney+

Stemming from a group of clones introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” in the second season the characters continue to embark on a journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. It will include interactions with both friends and foes, along with new mercenary missions that catapult the cast to new places. The series stars Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, and includes guest voice stars Rhea Perlman and Wanda Sykes.

“Ginny & Georgina”

Stream on Netflix Jan. 5

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker “Ginny & Georgia.” AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

The series centered on the mother-daughter duo is back on Netflix for its second season. Season one ended with a surprising detail that pointed to Georgina, played by Brianne Howey, potentially being a murderer. The follow-up season is set to focus on Georgina’s daughter, Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry) trying to uncover the truth about her mother while Georgina continues to hide the past.

“The Rig”

Stream on Prime Video Jan. 6

The series follows a group of workers on a Scottish oil rig in a remote location at sea who have to return to the mainland. But their efforts are suddenly halted when a mysterious fog surrounds them and strange supernatural forces take control. The fog causes them to be cut off from all communication and the crew begins to turn on one another while trying to figure out what’s causing the weather catastrophe.

“Koala Man”

Stream on Hulu Jan. 9

Executive produced by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, the animated comedy centers around Kevin, a middle-aged dad who gains superpowers. With a mission to clean up his Australian hometown, the unsuspected hero often ropes his annoyed family into his hero duties, which at a moment’s notice could involve defeating masterminds, supernatural characters, or more likely, putting in place the people who don’t take their trash bins out on the correct days.

“Velma”

Stream on HBO Max Jan. 12

Starring Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu and Sam Richardson, the series is set to take an adult spin on the beloved character from the nostalgic family-friendly “Scooby Doo” series, explaining the mystery-solving character’s origin story. It revolves around Velma, voiced by Kaling, teaming with Daphne, Shaggy and Fred to solve the mystery of a corpse appearing in their high school.

“The Last of Us”

Stream on HBO Max Jan. 15

Anna Torv, Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us.”

Based on the post-apocalyptic Sony video game of the same name, the series is about a strong-willed survivor who is hired to take a 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, the drama follows the dangerous journey as the pair travel through the U.S. trying to survive.

“That ‘90s Show”

Stream on Netflix Jan. 19

A still from “That ’90s Show.” PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

A spinoff of the 1998 comedy “That ‘70s Show,” the new series follows Leia Forman, who is Eric and Donna’s daughter. Leia takes a visit to her grandparents Kitty and Red’s house in Point Place, Wisconsin, who welcome a new generation of teenagers in their basement. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their role as the grandparents, along with special guest appearances from original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more.

“Truth Be Told”

Stream season three on Apple TV+ Jan. 20

The drama starring Octavia Spencer, who plays journalist-podcaster Poppy, will work with a traditional principal (played by Gabrielle Union) to amplify the names of missing Black girls in the media and chase down a lead that may point to an illegal sex trafficking ring.

“How I Met Your Father”

Stream on Hulu Jan. 24

The popular series starring Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Josh Peck, Suraj Sharma and special appearances by Kim Cattrall, is returning for its second season. Based on the 2005 series “How I Met Your Mother,” the spinoff centers around Sophie telling her son how she met his father.

“Shrinking”

Stream on Apple TV+ Jan. 27

Starring Jason Segel, the series is about a therapist who takes a new approach to work with his clients after his wife passes away. After his wife’s death, the therapist starts to break protocol by telling his patients exactly what he thinks about their situations, which makes it unclear whether the information will help them. The series also stars Jessica Williams, Harrison Williams and Michael Urie.