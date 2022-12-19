×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Five New Year’s Eve Specials to Watch to Bring In the New Year

A roundup of all the upcoming NYE specials set to hit the screen in celebration of 2023.

MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBC)
"Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. COURTESY OF NBC

Television studios and streaming services alike are set to roll out a number of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The countdown specials will feature a roster of A-list performers from a range of different music genres as well as other surprises.

Among the upcoming spectaculars that will bring in 2023 is “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on CBS, which will headline Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini. Other specials set to air include Miley Cyrus’ second New Year’s Eve installment of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by country songstress Dolly Parton.

Here is a guide to the upcoming New Year’s Eve TV specials. Read on to find out more.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”

Dec. 31 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+

CBS Presents New Year’s Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”

COURTESY OF CBS

Hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith, the CBS special will feature a string of performances from some of the biggest stars in country music. Broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee, the special will include a main stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, where Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini are set to headline. The five-hour bash will include live performances, fireworks and a signature Music Note Drop at midnight to ring in the New Year.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”

Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC or stream live and on-demand on Peacock

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

COURTESY OF NBC

Miley Cyrus will return to NBC to host her New Year’s Eve party, this time tapping her godmother, legendary country music songstress Dolly Parton, as her cohost. Cyrus began her NYE special last year, when Pete Davidson was cohost, and included performances by Jack Harlow, Anitta, Noah Cyrus and Billie Joe Armstrong. Performers for this year’s special include Sia, Rae Sremmurd and Latto.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest”

Dec. 31 on ABC from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET

The decades-long special will return with Ryan Seacrest and his cohost Ciara. The program includes Ciara’s pre-recorded segments filmed at Disneyland. Other guests include DJ D-Nice, who will cohost in L.A.; Liza Koshy, who will cohost in New York; country singer Jessie James Decker, who will reveal the first millionaire of 2023 as the Powerball cohost, and Billy Porter, who will cohost the show from New Orleans. The list of performers for 2022-23 includes Halle Bailey, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Betty Who, Armani White, Wiz Khalifa and more. The countdown to 2023 will include the iconic Times Square ball drop.

“CNN’s New Years Eve Live”

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

The New Year’s Eve special, held in Times Square, will be hosted once again by longtime moderators Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from New York City and Don Lemon, who will be live in New Orleans. The special will bring a roster of star-studded performances, including Usher, Patti Labelle and Ellie Goulding, who will sing new music from her upcoming album “Higher Than Heaven.”

“2022 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson”

Dec. 23 on Peacock 

Produced by Kevin Hart’s global media company, Hartbeat, this year-in-review special will reminisce on the funniest moments of 2022. Hosted by Hart and “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, the hourlong special will include guest appearances by Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski and more. The upcoming special is the second installment of Hart producing an end of the year show for the streaming platform. Last year, he hosted a special with rapper Snoop Dogg, titled “2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart.”

