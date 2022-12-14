Niecy Nash Lights Up the Red Carpet in Coral Dress at TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers List VIP Dinner

Niecy Nash arrived at TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, opting for bright colors to light up the event.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a long-sleeve coral dress with a plunging neckline and a gathered bodice with a thigh-high slit.

Niecy Nash attends TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner. Getty Images

Nash coordinated the look with a pair of metallic single-strap open-toe sandals. She accessorized with a turquoise gemstone statement ring and her wedding ring.

For makeup, she went for a statement look sporting a glossy nude lip and lipliner, blush, shimmering bronze and gold eye shadow with heavy mascara. She parted her hair down the center and did it in a straightened bob style.

Niecy Nash attends TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Getty Images

The actress was accompanied on the red carpet by her wife Jessica Betts. For the event, Betts wore shiny black square-toe shoes, black trousers, a black turtleneck and a gray plaid belted trench coat with statement buttons. She accessorized with tinted, oversized sunglasses and a chain around her neck.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend TheWrap’s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Getty Images

Nash has plenty to celebrate, as she recently received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Nash could potentially make history as the first Black actress to win in the category in the award’s history. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards take place on Jan. 10.

Nash is also currently on ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of “The Rookie.”

TheWrap’s Changemaker List, done in conjunction with TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, now in its fifth edition, recognizes women who have achieved greatness in entertainment over the past year. Some of this year’s honorees included Thuso Mbedu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.