×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Pamela Anderson Dons Statement Raffia Hat at Jacquemus‘ ‘Le Raphia’ Runway Show

The actress joined front-row attendees, including Christine Quinn and Vincent Cassel.

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: Pamela Anderson attends "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on Dec. 12 in Le Bourget, France. Getty Images

Pamela Anderson attended Jacquemusrunway show in Le Bourget, France, on Dec. 12, wearing an over-the-top statement hat.

To help Jacquemus debut its “Le Raphia” show, the actress wore a sleeveless turtleneck slit dress with raffia trim detail at the waist, a single raffia trim opera glove and, most notably, an oversize straw hat with raffia trim and embellishment all over. The hat made a nod to Anderson’s 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look, where she infamously wore an oversize fluffy pink hat.

Anderson finished off her outfit with a pair of white open-toe heeled sandals. The look was, of course, head-to-toe Jacquemus.

Related Galleries

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: Pamela Anderson attends "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12 in Le Bourget, France. Getty Images

For makeup, Anderson went for a minimal nude lip, but went dramatic on the eyes with heavy dark eyeliner and eye shadow. She had the ends of her hair done in subtle waves.

Anderson’s white and beige look underscored the brand’s frequently neutral color palette. Her front-row look was a prelude to the statement headwear and fringe that was seen on the runway at the brand’s spring 2023 runway show.

During the runway show, straw and raffia rained down from the roof.

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: Pamela Anderson attends "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12 in Le Bourget, France. Getty Images

“The idea of something so summery, and almost making fun of ourselves with the hats too big,” designer Simon Porte Jacquemus said backstage to WWD, explaining that a raffia technique developed with embroidery house Lesage became the main theme and a tongue-in-cheek way of evoking fur. “We wanted something super elegant.”

In addition to her recent appearance at Jacquemus’ runway show, earlier this year, Anderson also made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” where she starred as Roxie Hart. Anderson also runs a charity, the Pamela Anderson Foundation, which focuses on issues related to human, animal and environmental rights.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Hot Summer Bags

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pamela Anderson's Raffia Hat Steals the Show at Jacquemus

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad