Pamela Anderson Dons Statement Raffia Hat at Jacquemus‘ ‘Le Raphia’ Runway Show

Pamela Anderson attended Jacquemus’ runway show in Le Bourget, France, on Dec. 12, wearing an over-the-top statement hat.

To help Jacquemus debut its “Le Raphia” show, the actress wore a sleeveless turtleneck slit dress with raffia trim detail at the waist, a single raffia trim opera glove and, most notably, an oversize straw hat with raffia trim and embellishment all over. The hat made a nod to Anderson’s 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look, where she infamously wore an oversize fluffy pink hat.

Anderson finished off her outfit with a pair of white open-toe heeled sandals. The look was, of course, head-to-toe Jacquemus.

Pamela Anderson attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12 in Le Bourget, France. Getty Images

For makeup, Anderson went for a minimal nude lip, but went dramatic on the eyes with heavy dark eyeliner and eye shadow. She had the ends of her hair done in subtle waves.

Anderson’s white and beige look underscored the brand’s frequently neutral color palette. Her front-row look was a prelude to the statement headwear and fringe that was seen on the runway at the brand’s spring 2023 runway show.

During the runway show, straw and raffia rained down from the roof.

“The idea of something so summery, and almost making fun of ourselves with the hats too big,” designer Simon Porte Jacquemus said backstage to WWD, explaining that a raffia technique developed with embroidery house Lesage became the main theme and a tongue-in-cheek way of evoking fur. “We wanted something super elegant.”

In addition to her recent appearance at Jacquemus’ runway show, earlier this year, Anderson also made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” where she starred as Roxie Hart. Anderson also runs a charity, the Pamela Anderson Foundation, which focuses on issues related to human, animal and environmental rights.