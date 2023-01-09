Pandora’s Valentine’s Day Gifting Collection Has Rings, Love Notes, Padlocks and More

Pandora released a gift guide just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The jewelry retailer curated a Valentine’s Day gift guide in anticipation of the romance-themed holiday. It includes a range of pieces, including bracelets, necklaces, rings and charms to personalized items.
Along with a main page of items to choose from, Pandora put together their love-themed pieces into smaller categories that address all the loving relationships in one’s life, including Gifts for a Partner, Top V-Day Gifts, Gifts Under $100 and Galentine’s Day.
Among the most dazzling sets are some new pieces. The two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart charm key ring set ($125) is recently released and features two rings, one snakeskin patterned and the other solid sterling silver. The first ring has a heart-shaped padlock charm attached to it and a keyhole plastered with the words “love more.” It can fit up to three charms.
The Elevated Red Heart ring ($85) takes a more classic approach on the upcoming holiday, with a sterling silver base and a shimmering red heart-shaped man-made crystal in the center. Additionally, the ring is adorned in sparkling pavé in the front and around the heart. The Entwined Hearts bracelet gift set features a snakeskin base with adjoining heart-shaped charms, with one reading, “I Love You Unconditionally.”
When it comes to bestsellers, some of the most popular items from the brand’s Top V-Day gifts category, combine classic Valentine’s Day themes with geometric designs. The Pandora Moments Heart Clasp bracelet and charms set ($185) is one of them, with a Heart Clasp Snake Chain bracelet and three accented charms. More details of the bracelet include a heart clasp padlock with a matching key charm and a red heart-shaped charm.
The gift sets offer something for everyone special in a person’s life, like the Pandora ME Pavé Red and Black ring set ($115), which is a part of the brand’s Pandora ME collection, which celebrates self love and expression. The ring set features a red and a black dual ring, both with a crystal center. The duo can be used to stack or to be given to someone special.
All of the items in Pandora’s Valentine’s Day gift sets are available on us.pandora.net.