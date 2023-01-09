Pandora’s Valentine’s Day Gifting Collection Has Rings, Love Notes, Padlocks and More

Pandora released a gift guide just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The jewelry retailer curated a Valentine’s Day gift guide in anticipation of the romance-themed holiday. It includes a range of pieces, including bracelets, necklaces, rings and charms to personalized items.

The Pandora two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart charm. COURTESY OF PANDORA

Along with a main page of items to choose from, Pandora put together their love-themed pieces into smaller categories that address all the loving relationships in one’s life, including Gifts for a Partner, Top V-Day Gifts, Gifts Under $100 and Galentine’s Day.

Pandora’s ME Pavé Red and Black ring set. COURTESY OF PANDORA

Among the most dazzling sets are some new pieces. The two-tone Padlock Splittable Heart charm key ring set ($125) is recently released and features two rings, one snakeskin patterned and the other solid sterling silver. The first ring has a heart-shaped padlock charm attached to it and a keyhole plastered with the words “love more.” It can fit up to three charms.

The Elevated Red Heart ring ($85) takes a more classic approach on the upcoming holiday, with a sterling silver base and a shimmering red heart-shaped man-made crystal in the center. Additionally, the ring is adorned in sparkling pavé in the front and around the heart. The Entwined Hearts bracelet gift set features a snakeskin base with adjoining heart-shaped charms, with one reading, “I Love You Unconditionally.”

Pandora’s Elevated Red Heart ring. COURTESY OF PANDORA

When it comes to bestsellers, some of the most popular items from the brand’s Top V-Day gifts category, combine classic Valentine’s Day themes with geometric designs. The Pandora Moments Heart Clasp bracelet and charms set ($185) is one of them, with a Heart Clasp Snake Chain bracelet and three accented charms. More details of the bracelet include a heart clasp padlock with a matching key charm and a red heart-shaped charm.

The gift sets offer something for everyone special in a person’s life, like the Pandora ME Pavé Red and Black ring set ($115), which is a part of the brand’s Pandora ME collection, which celebrates self love and expression. The ring set features a red and a black dual ring, both with a crystal center. The duo can be used to stack or to be given to someone special.

All of the items in Pandora’s Valentine’s Day gift sets are available on us.pandora.net.