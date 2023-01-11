×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Pandora’s Lunar New Year Collection Has 3D Rabbits, Heart-shaped Rings and Lucky Charms for Attracting Prosperity and Peace

The accessories brand celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with charms and more in a new collection.

The Chinese Year of The Rabbit Charm from Pandora, lunar new year collection
Self-Portrait Year of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaign
Self-Portrait Year of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaign
Mulberry Year of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaign
Mulberry Year of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaign
The newest Lunar New Year jewelry pieces from Pandora are here.

The popular jewelry brand has added its contribution to the slew of Lunar New Year collections released, all leading up to the special holiday, which falls this year on Jan. 22. The collection, comprised of charms, rings, necklaces and bracelets all incorporate themes of the holiday, which in 2023 represents the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit represents longevity, peace and prosperity.

The prices range from $44.99 to $1,925. Here is a closer look at the Pandora Moments Lunar New Year Collection.

pandora lunar new year 2023, The Chinese Year of the Rabbit Bracelet Set holding red heart
The Chinese Year of the Rabbit Bracelet Set. COURTESY OF PANDORA

The collection includes the Chinese Year of the Rabbit Bracelet Set ($175), which features a red woven leather bracelet ($90) with a 14-karat rose gold-plated 3D rabbit ($85) holding a crystal heart.

pandora lunar new year 2023, The Good Fortune Wishes Charm trio.
The Good Fortune Wishes Charm trio. COURTESY OF PANDORA

New items from the collection include the Good Fortune Wishes Charm trio ($285), which comes with the Two-tone Fú Spinning Dangle Charm ($115), the Mahjong Triple Dangle Charm ($85) and the Two-tone Red Envelope Dangle ($85) Charm. The two-tone Red Envelope Dangle charm represents the signature red envelopes participants in Lunar New Year gift to others, with the color representing good luck. The July True Red Eternity Circle Charm ($50) is a red crystal enveloped in an infinity braid.

The Better Together Wishbone Ring Set ($140) is a bestseller on the site, with a duo ring set featuring a 14-karat gold-plated metal blend and a Timeless Wish Sparkling Heart Ring with heart-shaped, stone-embellished detail.

The new, bestselling and trending jewelry from Pandora’s curated Lunar New Year inspired sets and pieces are available online.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

