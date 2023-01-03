Pat McGrath Labs Celebrates Lunar New Year With Makeup Collection Featuring Vibrant Color, Shimmer and Opulence

It’s time to gear up to celebrate Lunar New Year, with a new makeup collection.

Pat McGrath Labs on Tuesday released a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the holiday featuring an eye shadow palette, lipstick and under-eye powder.

The products are available to purchase individually and in a series of kits. The Lunar New Year Everything Kit (at $115) includes the MatteTrance Lipstick in the shade Rouge 8 ($39), the Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad: Voyeuristic Vixen palette ($58) and the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($32).

The remaining kits are the Lunar New Year Eye & Lip Duo ($88), which includes the Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad: Voyeuristic Vixen palette and the MatteTrance Lipstick in the color Rouge 8 and the Lunar New Year Illuminating Eye Duo ($82), which offers the Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad: Voyeuristic Vixen palette and the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder in Light.

With shades titled Rose Fire Nectar and Twilight Bronze, the eye shadow palette includes shimmering, pigmented colors that are inspired by the luxury of Lunar New Year and features gold-stamped seals of the brand’s logo. The MatteTrance Lipstick in Rouge 8 is a signature mid-tone brick red color that, like the red colors associated with Lunar New Year, are supposed to bring prosperity and good luck.

This is the latest special collection by Pat McGrath Labs. Last month, the makeup brand released a collection in collaboration with the “Star Wars” franchise, with products ranging from eye shadow palettes to lip gloss and vibrant mascara, all inspired by Darth Vader, R2-D2 and other fan-favorite characters from the legendary original trilogy.

Lunar New Year will fall on Jan. 22 and celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. Other brands, including Valentino, New Balance, Gucci, MAC Cosmetics and Louis Vuitton, have released collections timed to the upcoming holiday. According to some interpretations, the Year of the Rabbit represents beauty, calm and elegance.