Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Brings Bright Colors to SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City, bringing plenty of color to Sirius XM’s studios as she promoted the new season of “Emily in Paris.”

For her appearance at the broadcasting company’s Town Hall, the actress wore a purple and orange off-the-shoulder ruched cocktail dress by Vivienne Westwood. She coordinated the look with a pair of below-the-knee metallic pink heeled boots. She accessorized with a statement ring and a pair of earrings.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily in Paris” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

For makeup, the actress went for a minimal French girl-inspired style, with a matte lip, a touch of blush and a hint of mascara. She had her hair parted to one side and done in a wavy style.

Leroy-Beaulieu plays the show’s tough, knowledgeable and chic boss Sylvie on the hit Netflix series. Sylvie’s style and that of many of the other characters on the show is so admired that the French nonprofit organization Renaissance held a charity auction of upcycled “Emily in Paris” costumes. One notable piece at the auction was a chain-embroidered cream dress and jacket worn by Leroy-Beaulieu on the show with an estimated price of between 400 euros and 500 euros.

Fashion is a key component of “Emily in Paris,” with the title character played by Lily Collins known to wear brands on the show such as Chanel, Christian Siriano and Stéphane Rolland.

The show’s fashion is so inspirational that shoe brand Malone Souliers released an entire “Emily in Paris” collaboration earlier this month.

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Dec. 21. The new season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Lily Collins. The Season Two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a new marketing firm she’s starting.