Pippa Middleton Bundles Up in Bordeaux-colored Coat for ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Kate Middleton's sister joined the rest of the star-studded Christmas service.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Pippa Middleton attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton made a monochromatic arrival to the “Together at Christmas” carol service on Thursday in London. Joining the rest of the British Royal Family for her sister Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales’, event, Pippa wore a dazzling long trench Karen Millen coat.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Pippa Middleton wears karen millen trench coat, emmy london purse and penelope chilvers shoes and James Matthews attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews at the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service on Dec. 15 in London.

Getty Images

Pippa’s wine-colored trenchcoat was double-breasted and featured a series of black buttons throughout. She completed her winter-ready look with a large black statement belt, cinched securely around her waist.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Pippa Middleton attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. Spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, this year's carol service is dedicated to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton at the “Together at Christmas” Carol Service on Dec. 15 in London.

Getty Images

The rest of her look consisted of a pair of shiny Penelope Chilvers burgundy boots, with a square heel and a round toe. Pippa coordinated with her sister, Kate, following a shades of red theme.

Kate donned a similar outfit, wearing a long Eponine London burgundy trench coat that included an A-line skirt and two loops adorned with gold-colored rings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at the “Together at Christmas” Carol Service on Dec. 15 in London.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Along with the Princess of Wales, Pippa joined the service alongside her husband James Matthews, her father Michael Middleton and mother Carole, brother-in-law Prince William, niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George.

“Together at Christmas” is a musical event featuring the Westminster Abbey Choir performing world-famous Christmas carols. Musical performances included Craig David, Alexis French, Samantha Barks and a duet by Alfie Boe and Melanie C. Additionally, the service featured readings by Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville.

The 2022 special was hosted by Kate’s friend, Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. The event will be televised on ITV1 on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. local time. It can be later by watched on ITVX.

