Where to Shop Primark in the USA

Primark is continuing its U.S. retail expansion with its latest store in Brooklyn, New York.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A pedestrian walks past a Primark store on Oxford Street on August 28, 2021 in London, England. Primark is offering Covid vaccinations at some of its stores over the Bank Holiday weekend. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Primark Getty Images

Primark is continuing its U.S. retail expansion. The latest addition to their store fleet is a new Brooklyn, New York, store. The Fulton Street store at City Point is Primark’s 16th store in the United States and is part of the retailer’s U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026

Primark has brought two additional locations to New York this holiday season, bringing its total New York store count to five. In November and earlier December, Primark opened locations in Long Island and Queens.

The new Primark City Point location boasts 49,000 square feet of space and is Primark’s 416th store overall. It is among 10 Primark stores set to open in the U.S. within the next year.

Primark’s product offerings include men’s, women’s and children’s, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. Price points at Primark can range from $4 for a scarf to $18 for wireless earphones.

With these new locations popping up and an aggressive retail expansion planned, here is where you can shop at Primark now.

Connecticut

Primark Danbury Fair Mall
7 Backus Avenue
Danbury, CT 06810

Primark’s Danbury location is one of New England’s largest shopping malls, making for busy foot traffic for the store.

Florida

Primark Sawgrass Mills
12801 W Sunrise Blvd
Sunrise, FL 33323

Sawgrass Mills is known for its discount and outlet chains, making Primark an excellent fit among the South Florida shopping center’s other stores.

Illinois

Primark State Street
35 North State Street
Chicago, IL 60602

Primark’s Chicago store is located in the Chicago Loop, a prime retail area known for shopping, restaurants and other cultural institutions.

Massachusetts

Primark Burlington Mall
75 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803

This store is one of Burlington Mall’s most affordable destinations as it sits among Macy’s, Nordstrom, Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry and Kate Spade.

Primark Downtown Crossing
10 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02110

This location is at a prime retail space in downtown.

Primark South Shore Plaza
250 Granite Street
Braintree, MA 02184

Another Boston location, this store is considered one of the anchors of South Shore Plaza, alongside retailers such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and DSW.

New Jersey

Primark American Dream
1 American Dream Way
East Rutherford, NJ 07073

American Dream Mall ranks as the second-largest shopping mall in America and counts Primark as one of its numerous retail tenants.

Primark Freehold Raceway Mall
3710 US Hwy 9
Freehold, NJ 07728

In addition to American Dream, New Jersey also has a Primark in Freehold. Freehold Raceway mall is considered a hyper-regional destination and is a substantial shopping destination for Central New Jersey.

New York

Primark Roosevelt Field
630 Old Country Road
Garden City, NY 11530

Roosevelt Field shopping mall is the largest shopping mall on both Long Island and in the state of New York, with Primark among its many retail tenants.

Primark Jamaica Avenue Queens
162-10 Jamaica Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11432

Primark’s Queens store is near the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station as well as John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Primark Staten Island Mall
2655 Richmond Avenue
Staten Island, NY 10314

New York’s Staten Island residents are served by Primark’s Staten Island Mall location in the borough’s only indoor shopping mall.

Pennsylvania

Primark King of Prussia Mall
160 North Gulph Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406

Among King of Prussia’s approximate 450 retailers, Primark is in the mix at Pennsylvania’s largest mall.

Primark Philadelphia Fashion District
1033 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Fashion District Philadelphia is one of the city’s newer shopping destinations, having opened in September 2019. Primark is among the mall’s tenants.

Primark Willow Grove Park Mall

Primark’s Willow Grove Park Mall location is located in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, serving Philadelphia’s suburbs.

Additionally, Primark has retail locations planned to open in Albany, New York; Buffalo, New York; Elizabeth, New Jersey; and Valley Stream, New York.

