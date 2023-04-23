Prince Louis Wears Lallie London for Fifth Birthday Portrait

LONDON — A royal birthday.

A new photograph of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, has been released to celebrate his fifth birthday, where he’s in a wheelbarrow laughing with his mother at the Windsor Estate.

The Princess of Wales, out of focus, is wearing an Erdem Breton sweater with her head slightly back to the camera. She first wore the sweater in 2021.

The young prince wears a blue wool fair isle sweater from British brand Lallie London’s fall 2021 collection which retails for 75 pounds that’s only available for pre-order. The sweater features autumnal designs by the collar and was knitted in Scotland.

Prince Louis with his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Pal

He wears blue chino shorts with navy socks and loafers while smiling into the distance.

Blue has become a family favorite color — the Waleses all gathered in shades of blue at Windsor Castle on April 9 for the first Easter Sunday appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On the British morning show “This Morning”, TV presenter Alison Hammond revealed that she asked the princess if she was going to wear blue and the response was, “There is a hint of blue.”

British photographer Millie Pilkington shot the prince and his mother. The Waleses children are often photographed by the Princess of Wales, a passionate photographer.

However, this small change ahead of King Charles III’s coronation could signal Middleton’s seniority as she steps up to become the future queen — separating her stateswoman image and her private life.

Queen Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022. The Princess of Wales/Kensington

Another photograph was released earlier in the week to celebrate the late queen’s 97th birthday, where she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with the exception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, at Balmoral taken by the Princess of Wales.

Prince Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne, will join his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the king’s coronation on May. 6.