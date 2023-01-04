Quinta Brunson Sees Stripes in Annakiki Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Quinta Brunson donned a fashion-forward look for her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” For the occasion, the actress looked to Annakiki, wearing a dress and jacket combo from the brand’s summer 2023 collection.

Quinta Brunson on the Jan. 3 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Brunson wore a strapless, structured minidress that had architectural-inspired black stripes on a vibrant blue base. Overtop, she added an oversized matching jacket with a dramatic effect on the shoulders, adding a futuristic touch to her vibrant look.

Her accessories consisted of a pair of shimmering statement earrings by House of Emmanuele, a midi ring and a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

Brunson worked with longtime celebrity stylist Byron Javar to create this look. Javar’s celebrity clientele includes “Black-ish” actress Marsai Martin, Karrueche and the rap duo City Girls.

When it came to makeup, Brunson went for a deep-toned look, with smoky gray-like eye shadow, red-hued blush and a glossy lip. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Karen Miller, who took a fresh spin on a sleek high bun, by leaving some pointy pieces of Brunson’s hair sticking out.

Quinta Brunson on the Jan. 3 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

On the late-night show, Brunson talked about growing up in Philadelphia, how successful 2022 was for her and her plans for the New Year.

Brunson currently stars, produces and writes for the award-winning ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” with the Season Two midseason finale episode debuting on Wednesday. She stars on the show alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter.

Last month Brunson was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Along with making waves in the television industry, Brunson never misses a moment to showcase her standout style. To the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, the actress wore a black gown by Christian Siriano with a purple shawl-like adornment attached.