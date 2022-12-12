Raven-Symoné Flaunts Feather-adorned Look at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys

Raven-Symoné arrived on the red carpet for the inaugural Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, displaying the glory of a feathered ensemble.

For the awards ceremony, the actress, director and producer wore a pair of white feather jeans, a heather gray top and a gray feathered jacket. She accessorized the look with a series of rings, a necklace and an ear cuff.

Symoné was accompanied by her wife Miranda Maday, who coordinated with Symoné also wearing gray, opting for a dress with a ruffle trim bodice and skirt, with sheer polka sleeves, a sheer polka neckline and a polka dot sheer layer under the upper ruffles of the gray skirt hitting right at her ankle.

Raven-Symoné attends the 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Both Symoné and Maday were styled by Jason Sky.

For makeup, Symoné went for an evening-ready look, featuring a nude matte lip and dramatic eye makeup, including heavy mascara and smokey eye shadow. She kept her hair short in a bleached style.

Symoné was also joined on the red carpet by fellow Disney Channel star, Danielle Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and its later spinoff “Girl Meets World.”

Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel attend the 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Symoné attended the ceremony in honor of her show “Raven’s Home,” a spinoff of her Aughts Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven.” “Raven’s Home” follows the titular character Raven Baxter now that she’s older and navigating motherhood.

“Raven’s Home” was nominated for several awards at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program, Outstanding Costume Design/Styling and Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple-Camera Program.

The inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Awards were presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honoring outstanding programming in children’s and family-oriented television series. The winners were announced at two separate ceremonies, one on Dec. 10 for creative and technical arts and another on Dec. 11 for acting performances and programming. This year’s winners included Kit Connor, Nonso Anozie, Quinn Copeland, Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren.