×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Inside the White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing: Rainbow Lights, Sparkling Drag Queens, Cyndi Lauper Singing and More

LGBTQ+ stars, entertainers and allies came out to celebrate the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden applauds after signing the Respect for Marriage Act as rainbow lights lit up on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive for a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
View ALL 9 Photos

The stars of music, politics and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” came out to celebrate the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House on Tuesday.

Senators, singers and “Drag Race” contestants arrived on the White House South Lawn to watch President Biden sign the landmark bill. Attendees also enjoyed performances of Cyndi Lauper singing “True Colors” and Sam Smith singing “Stay With Me.”

Here, a look at some of the celebration’s highlights.

Cyndi Lauper

Longtime LGBTQ+ rights advocate Cyndi Lauper took to the White House Briefing Room to speak on the historic moment. Afterward, she performed one of her classic songs, “True Colors,” on the White House South Lawn with purple-dyed hair and a vibrant pink coat and houndstooth trousers.

Related Galleries

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House. Getty Images

Sam Smith

Sam Smith joined their fellow musician Cyndi Lauper as part of the musical lineup for the signing. Smith donned pearl jewelry and performed their chart-topping hit “Stay With Me.”

United States President Joe Biden makes remarks as he hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 13 Dec 2022 Pictured: Musician Sam Smith sings before United States President Joe Biden hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925991_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Sam Smith performs at the Respect for Marriage Act event on the South Lawn of the White House. Chris Kleponis – Pool via CNP /

Shangela

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela, who has appeared in multiple iterations of the franchise and “Dancing with the Stars,” donned a purple sequin dress and a pink and lilac coat as she posed with Vice President Kamala Harris for Instagram.

Brita Filter

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12 contestant Brita Filter joined former New York City Council candidate Marti G. Cummings on the White House South Lawn as the two celebrated the signing. On Instagram, Cummings described them both as “drag artist[s] in politics.” In addition to being a drag performer, Brita is the national cochair of Drag Out The Vote, an organization dedicated to working with drag performers to promote democracy. Brita wore a ruched dress with embellished beads.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris stood alongside President Biden as he signed the bill. Harris looked cozy in a charcoal-gray coat and a white and brown scarf.

First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden stood beside her husband as he signed the historic marriage equality bill. For the occasion, the first lady wore a monochromatic blue look, including a powder blue coat and an ocean blue scarf. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings and kept her hands warm with black gloves.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House. Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who has fought for LGBTQ+ rights since she first entered Congress in the ‘80s, joined her fellow politicians onstage as Biden signed the equal marriage rights legislation. Under Pelosi’s period as speaker of the House of Representatives, she delivered the votes necessary to pass the legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) looks on as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(L-R): Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) looks on as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Respect for Marriage Act. Getty Images

Rainbows Light Up the White House

The White House also lit up with rainbow lights the night of the ceremony. This was last done in June of 2015 for Pride Month by President Obama.

rainbow lights lit up at white house, TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden and others cheer during a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The US Congress on December 8, 2022 passed the landmark legislation to protect same-sex marriage under federal law. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and others cheer during a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act. AFP via Getty Images

The Respect for Marriage Act provides federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill was proposed out of concern that the Supreme Court would strike down the legal protections for such relationships.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Respect for Marriage Act at White House: Rainbow Lights & More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad