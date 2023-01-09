×
Rita Ora Embraces Sheer Dressing in Rodarte Lace Gown at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast

The songstress attended the event alongside her husband, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora in sheer purple rodarte dress at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.
Rita Ora at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Rita Ora arrived at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles in an alluring look. For the event, which reportedly also celebrated the late Elvis Presley‘s birthday, the singer wore a sheer pink Rodarte gown.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Rita Ora attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in see-through sheer rodarte purple dress at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rita Ora at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Netflix

The details of Ora’s strappy gown included a magenta pink lace overlay and a pair of black cheeky boxer briefs underneath. Her gown was from Rodarte‘s summer 2023 collection. It had a half-shell like hemline and billowed out to form a flowy skirt.

To coordinate her sheer look, Ora wore a pair of black open-toed stiletto sandals with an orange-colored outsole. Her accessories included an Acchitto ring, a silver-colored clutch and a pair of dazzling oversize heart-shaped earrings. The singer usually looks to Pippa Atkinson for her red carpet outfits.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Rita Ora attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in see-through sheer rodarte purple dress at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rita Ora at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Netflix

For makeup, Ora embraced a dreamy look, with silver eye shadow and a glossy pastel-pink lip. Her hair was styled into an updo with pieces of her hair left out to frame her face.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Rita Ora in see through and sheer purple Rodarte dress, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and Taika Waititi attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rita Ora, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Taika Waititi at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Netflix

Ora attended the event alongside her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi. Waititi wore a mock neck sweater underneath a velvet black blazer. Other stars at the pre-awards show toast included Niecy Nash,  Keegan-Michael Key, Jenna Ortega and Kate Hudson.

Although Ora wasn’t nominated for any awards in the TV and film space, the singer is continuing to make music. Just a week ago she posted a teaser of her upcoming single “You Only Love Me,” which is set to release sometime this month. The short clip featured Waititi kissing Ora on the cheek while New Year’s fireworks went off in the background.

She also continues to showcase her style with her frequent appearances. To the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barths in December, Ora wore a cutout David Koma dress, which had embellished details throughout. In the same month, to the British Fashion Awards, she donned a sheer scarlet red seashell bra top and a red overlay.

