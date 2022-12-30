×
Rita Ora Shines in Cutout David Koma Dress With Gloves and Feathered Train at UNICEF’s Winter Gala

The annual gala, which raises funds to support UNICEF's children-centered work, included performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz.

Rita Ora at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths.
Rita Ora at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths. Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Rita Ora commanded many stares upon her arrival at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barths on Thursday. For the evening party, the songstress donned a gown from David Koma’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Rita Ora attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

Rita Ora at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths.

Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Ora’s black cutout gown had a seashell-style bra adorned with a shimmering embellishment along her neckline and a matching skirt. The details of the dress included a low-rise maxiskirt with a dramatic train, also decked out with dazzling details. She tied together her look with a pair of ultra-long gloves that doubled as sleeves.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Rita Ora attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

Rita Ora at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

For accessories, Ora remained on theme with her embellished look, wearing a series of midi rings over her gloves to add an edgy touch to her glamorous ensemble.

When it came to hair, her honey-blond highlighted tresses were styled into loose waves, reminiscent of the tropical setting. She opted for a brown-hued makeup look, with a light brown glossy lip, medium sculpting contour and peachy-nude blush.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The evening’s guests also included Karolina Kurkova, Naomi Watts and Rachel Zoe. Ora was accompanied to the event by her husband, Taika Waititi, who suited up in a black velour jacket over a white button down shirt with black slacks.

The event was the second edition of the annual winter gala mounted by LuisaViaRoma and UNICEF, with last year’s event raising more than 4 million euros in support of the organization. This year’s gala, again held in St. Barths, included a cocktail reception, gala dinner and a live auction of exclusive items, artwork and experiences conducted by Simon de Pury. Performers included Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The winter gala complements LuisaViaRoma’s and UNICEF’s summer version, which last summer was held in Capri with Jennifer Lopez performing.

Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

