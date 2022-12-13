×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Salma Hayek Dresses in Lace Giambattista Valli Corset at Celebrate DuJour’s 10th Anniversary

The actress appears on the 10-year anniversary cover of the publication.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Salma Hayek Pinault attends as DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Salma Hayek Pinault & Hard Rock NY celebrate DuJour's 10th anniversary on December 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour)
Salma Hayek at DuJour's 10th anniversary event on Dec. 12 in New York City. Getty Images for DuJour

Salma Hayek brought a Giambattista Valli look to DuJour’s 10th anniversary event in New York City on Monday.

Hayek’s ensemble comprised of a black corseted lace bodice with a tulle maxiskirt. The top featured a sweetheart neckline silhouette with ruffled straps that held up the dress on Hayek’s shoulders. The skirt had tiered layers, adding volume to her outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Salma Hayek Pinault attends as DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Salma Hayek Pinault & Hard Rock NY celebrate DuJour's 10th anniversary on December 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour)
Salma Hayek at DuJour’s 10th-anniversary event on Dec. 12 in New York City. Getty Images for DuJour

For accessories, Hayek adorned a pair of drop statement square-shaped earrings and a few dazzling rings. She toted a black medium-sized bag with a top handle.

Related Galleries

Hayek worked with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for her look, who in the past has outfitted Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Jenna Coleman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Salma Hayek Pinault attends as DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Salma Hayek Pinault & Hard Rock NY celebrate DuJour's 10th anniversary on December 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour)
Salma Hayek at DuJour’s 10th-anniversary event on Dec. 12 in New York City. Getty Images for DuJour

For hair, Hayek went simple with an elegant low ponytail. Her makeup matched her glamorous vibe, with rosy blush, a shiny pink lip and sharp black eyeliner.

The event honored the digital lifestyle publishing brand’s chief executive officer Jason Binn. Hayek appears on the 10th-anniversary issue cover of the brand’s magazine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Salma Hayek Pinault attends as DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Salma Hayek Pinault & Hard Rock NY celebrate DuJour's 10th anniversary on December 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour)
Salma Hayek at DuJour’s 10th-anniversary event on Dec. 12 in New York City. Getty Images for DuJour

The actress and producer continues to wow many with her standout fashion looks. In November, she wore an off-the-shoulder scarlet red Vivienne Westwood gown with a plunging neckline at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. To the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala, she wore a shimmering sequin Gucci gown with an ombre effect.

She also is continuing to make ventures in the film industry, preparing for the release of her “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” an animated film in which she voices the character Kitty Softpaws. The movie is a spinoff of the popular “Shrek” movie installments. Her costar for the upcoming movie is Antonio Banderas, who voices the beloved Puss in Boots character. The movie debuts in theaters Dec. 21.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Hot Summer Bags

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Salma Hayek Models Lace Corset Dress at DuJour's 10th Anniversary

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad