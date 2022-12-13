Salma Hayek Dresses in Lace Giambattista Valli Corset at Celebrate DuJour’s 10th Anniversary

Salma Hayek brought a Giambattista Valli look to DuJour’s 10th anniversary event in New York City on Monday.

Hayek’s ensemble comprised of a black corseted lace bodice with a tulle maxiskirt. The top featured a sweetheart neckline silhouette with ruffled straps that held up the dress on Hayek’s shoulders. The skirt had tiered layers, adding volume to her outfit.

Salma Hayek at DuJour’s 10th-anniversary event on Dec. 12 in New York City. Getty Images for DuJour

For accessories, Hayek adorned a pair of drop statement square-shaped earrings and a few dazzling rings. She toted a black medium-sized bag with a top handle.

Hayek worked with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for her look, who in the past has outfitted Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Jenna Coleman.

For hair, Hayek went simple with an elegant low ponytail. Her makeup matched her glamorous vibe, with rosy blush, a shiny pink lip and sharp black eyeliner.

The event honored the digital lifestyle publishing brand’s chief executive officer Jason Binn. Hayek appears on the 10th-anniversary issue cover of the brand’s magazine.

The actress and producer continues to wow many with her standout fashion looks. In November, she wore an off-the-shoulder scarlet red Vivienne Westwood gown with a plunging neckline at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. To the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala, she wore a shimmering sequin Gucci gown with an ombre effect.

She also is continuing to make ventures in the film industry, preparing for the release of her “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” an animated film in which she voices the character Kitty Softpaws. The movie is a spinoff of the popular “Shrek” movie installments. Her costar for the upcoming movie is Antonio Banderas, who voices the beloved Puss in Boots character. The movie debuts in theaters Dec. 21.