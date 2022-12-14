Salma Hayek Brings Fairy-tale Glamour in Alexander McQueen Dress to ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ World Premiere

Salma Hayek embraced a princess aesthetic for her arrival at the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere in New York City on Tuesday. To the occasion, Hayek wore a dazzling blue ballgown by Alexander McQueen.

Hayek’s ensemble featured tulle-like straps on her shoulders with a sheer corset that had a sequin-embroidered design, making it sparkly. The skirt of the dress was floor-length, slightly pleated, with a voluminous and billowy material that channeled the likes of a fairy-tale princess.

Salma Hayek at the “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” World Premiere on Dec. 13 in New York City. Getty Images

For accessories, Hayek kept it minimal with a pair of shiny earrings and a matching baby blue statement ring. When it came to makeup, she brought on full glamour with dramatic black eyeliner, pigmented rosy blush and a deep pink lip. Her hair was styled into a middle part with her wavy tresses framing her shoulders.

Hayek is usually styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has worked with Lily James, Florence Pugh and Jenna Coleman.

Also attending the movie premiere was Hayek’s costar Antonio Banderas, who wore a burgundy sweater underneath a blue leather jacket for the event.

Hayek continues to showcase her standout style moments, with this one being the latest. On Monday, for DuJour’s 10th-anniversary event in New York City, the actress donned a black lace Giambattista Valli gown. For the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Hayek wore a scarlet red Vivienne Westwood gown adorned with a tie on the bust.

The plot of the second installment of “Puss in Boots” centers around the feline character seemingly on the brink of running out of his nine lives, after his crave for adventure causes him to burn through eight of them. In a search to restore his fate, he embarks on an adventure to find the mythical last wish.

Along with Hayek, the upcoming film stars Banderas, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney and Harvey Guillén. The film premieres almost a decade after the 2011 “Puss in Boots” movie, which was a spinoff of the original Shrek franchise that began in 2008.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” debuts in theaters on Dec. 21.