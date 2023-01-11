Salma Hayek Shines in Embellished Gucci Starburst Dress at Golden Globe Awards 2023

Salma Hayek arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, wearing a sparkling ethereal dress.

For this year’s ceremony, the actress wore a nude dress with glittering bedazzled sunburst embroidery and sparkling fringe details at the sleeve and bottom of the skirt designed by Gucci. Hayek accessorized with jewelry from Boucheron, including statement earrings and diamond rings. She finished the look with peep-toe Gucci sandals. Gucci and Boucheron are both brands in the stable of Kering, which is headed by Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Hayek went for an evening-ready look featuring a pink lip, a subtle touch of blush, heavy mascara, wingtip eyeliner and shimmering eye shadow. For hair, she had it pinned up in the back into a regal updo with two bangs framing the front of her face.

Hayek is fresh off the press tour for her latest film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The animated film is the latest installment of the “Shrek” franchise and features the title character voiced by Antonio Banderas. Hayek provides the voice for the character Kitty Softpaws.

Salma Hayek at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hayek had a busy year with red carpet appearances in 2022. In November, she attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing a Gucci dress adorned with rhinestones. Later that same month, she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing a scarlet corset dress from Vivienne Westwood.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honored outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety hosted the pre-show as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees included Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

PHOTOS: All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks