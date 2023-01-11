×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Business

Retail Looks Past Holiday to the Future at ICR

Salma Hayek Shines in Embellished Gucci Starburst Dress at Golden Globe Awards 2023

The actress wore a sparkling Gucci gown and shoes to support her fellow actors at this year's ceremony.

Salma Hayek at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
View ALL 111 Photos

Salma Hayek arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, wearing a sparkling ethereal dress.

For this year’s ceremony, the actress wore a nude dress with glittering bedazzled sunburst embroidery and sparkling fringe details at the sleeve and bottom of the skirt designed by Gucci. Hayek accessorized with jewelry from Boucheron, including statement earrings and diamond rings. She finished the look with peep-toe Gucci sandals. Gucci and Boucheron are both brands in the stable of Kering, which is headed by Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Salma Hayek at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Hayek went for an evening-ready look featuring a pink lip, a subtle touch of blush, heavy mascara, wingtip eyeliner and shimmering eye shadow. For hair, she had it pinned up in the back into a regal updo with two bangs framing the front of her face.

Related Galleries

Hayek is fresh off the press tour for her latest film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The animated film is the latest installment of the “Shrek” franchise and features the title character voiced by Antonio Banderas. Hayek provides the voice for the character Kitty Softpaws.

Salma Hayek at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Salma Hayek at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hayek had a busy year with red carpet appearances in 2022. In November, she attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing a Gucci dress adorned with rhinestones. Later that same month, she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing a scarlet corset dress from Vivienne Westwood.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honored outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety hosted the pre-show as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees included Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

PHOTOS: All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Salma Hayek Shines in Starburst Gucci Dress at Golden Globes 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad