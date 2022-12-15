Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress.

Salma Hayek on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim.

To add an edgy spin to her look, Hayek wore a pair of lace-up midi platform boots. Her accessories included a shimmering pair of stud earrings and a black statement ring.

For makeup, Hayek went with sharp eyeliner, smokey brown eye shadow and a signature red lip. Her hair was styled into a sleek high ponytail with a slight fan bump on the top.

Hayek usually works with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who has outfitted Lily James, Tatiana Korsakova and Florence Pugh.

While Hayek was on the show, she talked about “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which centers around a cat on the brink of running out of his nine lives, after his constant craving for adventure leaves him with one life left. In a search to save himself, he attempts to find the mythical last wish.

“You know cats have nine [lives], but he’s got one left. Well, that’s what’s wonderful about the film, that it’s really philosophical. But it does what the first ‘Shrek’ did: the humor is for the kids. The kids take it one way and the adults another way. This talks about a lot of interesting things in life,” the actress shared about the upcoming movie, which has already secured both a Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Along with Hayek, the movie stars Antonio Banderas, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney and Harvey Guillén. The sequel premieres 10 years after the first “Puss in Boots” movie, which was a spin-off of the “Shrek” movie franchise.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” debuts in theaters on Dec. 21.