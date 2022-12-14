×
Sam Smith Wraps Up in Statement Pearls at White House for Respect for Marriage Act Performance

The singer performed their hit single "Stay With Me" in honor of President Biden signing the historic piece of legislation.

United States President Joe Biden makes remarks as he hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 13 Dec 2022 Pictured: Musician Sam Smith sings before United States President Joe Biden hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925991_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive for a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday and hosted a celebration with musicians Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith on the White House South Lawn.

“Marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that. The law recognizes that everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves,” Biden said when signing the bill. “Today’s a good day.”

United States President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on December 13, 2022. From left to right: US Senator Cory Booker (Democrat of New Jersey), US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat of New York), Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California), US Senator Tammy Baldwin (Democrat of Wisconsin), US Representative David Cicilline (Democrat of Rhode Island), US Representative Jerrold Nadler (Democrat of New York), US Senator Susan Collins (Republican of Maine), second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and US Vice President Kamala Harris Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP. 13 Dec 2022 Pictured: English singer Sam Smith performs during a ceremony with US President Joe Biden to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 13, 2022. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925929_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sam Smith performs at the White House ceremony for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP / MEG

After he signed the bill, attendees enjoyed a performance by Smith, who sang their chart-topping single “Stay With Me.”

For the ceremony, the singer wore a winter-ready black coat with oversize faux fur trim elbows. Underneath, they wore an unbuttoned white shirt and accessorized with pearl jewelry, including pearl earrings and a pearl necklace. Smith also wore a pink, white and baby blue fabric brooch with a crystal centerpiece on their coat.

United States President Joe Biden makes remarks as he hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. 13 Dec 2022 Pictured: Musician Sam Smith sings before United States President Joe Biden hosts a ceremony to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP. Photo credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925991_037.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sam Smith performs at the White House ceremony for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Chris Kleponis – Pool via CNP /

Smith is fresh off the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London, where they performed a full set of songs, including their current hit “Unholy” with pop star Kim Petras. The song is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Vocal Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. This year’s Capital Jingle Bell Ball roster also included Becky G, Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

The Respect for Marriage Act provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The bill was proposed out of concern that the Supreme Court would strike down the legal protections for such relationships. President Biden was joined at the ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

