Selena Gomez Goes Big in Valentino Couture Dress With Exaggerated Ballon Sleeves for Golden Globe Awards 2023

Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer looked to Valentino for her gown, arriving on the red carpet in a dress from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection.

Selena Gomez at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gomez’s strapless gown featured a slit detail on her chest and a maxi-style fit, with a similar short slit on the skirt. Attached to her gown were billowy, oversize purple sleeves that led into a shawl-like floor-length adornment. She slipped into a pair of classic open-toed heels. For her award show look, Gomez worked with her longtime stylist Kate Young. Young has styled a large roster of celebrities, including Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Selena Gomez at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For accessories, Gomez donned De Beers, details including diamond earrings set in platinum, the Volute Pear diamond ring set in platinum and the Adonis Rose pear diamond ring set in platinum, set at 5.39 carats.

Selena Gomez at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Her hair was styled into a sleek high ponytail, adding a playful touch to her red carpet-ready ensemble. Her makeup coordinated with her purple look, with pigmented lilac-colored eye shadow and a matte pink lip.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honored outstanding performances and work in film and television. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees include Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett Award.

PHOTOS: All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks