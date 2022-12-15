Selena Gomez Goes Preppy in Self-Portrait Tweed Minidress and Talks Mental Health for ‘My Mind and Me’ Screening

Selena Gomez attended a private screening of her documentary “My Mind and Me” in a preparatory look on Wednesday in New York City. Gomez wore a black and white tweed midi dress by Self-Portrait.

Elyse Cohen and Selena Gomez at the “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” private screening in New York City on Dec. 14. Getty Images for Rare Impact Fun

The preppy details included a black and white chevron border around the hem of her sleeves, as well as one on the center seam. Gomez’ dress had a V-neckline, two front shirt-pockets and two skirt pockets adorned with shimmering buttons.

To complete the ensemble, she wore an off-white textured trench coat, a pair of black opaque tights and a pair of platform sandals.

For makeup, Gomez went for a rosy look, with bright pink blush, a matte pink lip and fluttery defined lashes. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

Gomez frequently works with stylist Kate Young, who styles some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lawrence.

The private screening was hosted by the Rare Impact Fund, an organization created by Gomez that supports mental health by partnering with certain grantees, donors and the general community. It aims to help destigmatize the stereotypes associated with mental health and provide resources for those who are affected. Additionally, 1% of all sales from Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand are donated to the fund.

Following the intimate screening, the singer was joined by Elyse Cohen, the vice president of social impact at Rare Beauty, to have a more extensive discussion surrounding mental health.

Gomez’s documentary premiered on Apple TV+ on Nov. 2. The emotional film follows the singer’s experiences with bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and her overall pressures with fame. Along with the film, Gomez released a song of the same name.