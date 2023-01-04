Everything to Know About Sephora’s Free Birthday Gift Offerings for 2023

It’s time to party like it’s your birthday.

To kick off the New Year, Sephora on Wednesday unveiled its birthday gifts for 2023.

Sephora’s other 2023 birthday gifts are from Glow Recipe, Ilia and Ouai. The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Skincare Birthday Gift Set features the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops mini and Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner mini. Ilia’s gift set is a mascara and a multistick cream blush, highlighter and lip tint. The Ouai gift set includes a shampoo, leave-in conditioner, scrub and an eau de parfum.

To access a free birthday gift from the retailer, customers have to be a member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program. The program can be joined on sephora.com. It’s divided into three tiers: Insider being the beginning level of benefits, VIB being the second and Rouge being the highest.

Insider is free to join, but to access the VIB level, customers have to spend $350 a year at Sephora. To get to the Rouge level, customers have to spend $1,000 a year at the retailer. All Beauty Insider members can redeem one birthday gift a year while supplies last, both in-store and online at Sephora U.S. and Canada stores, on sephora.com and sephora.ca.

For online redemption, a purchase is required. Customers have the option to get 250 Beauty Insider points in lieu of a physical gift, available exclusively in Sephora stores and online.