×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Sequins Are Back, Especially on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

A roundup of all the dazzling red carpet looks incorporating sequins from this year's Golden Globes on Tuesday.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
View ALL 111 Photos

Celebrities chose sparkle on the red carpet for Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards.

A slew of A-listers showed up to the carpet in sequins, including Heidi Klum, Salma Hayek, Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh.

The Golden Globes honor outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety, which is owned by the same parent company as WWD, hosted the pre-show as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Here is a roundup of all the times sequin looks appeared on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Heidi Klum at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Heidi Klum brought playful glamour to the 2023 Golden Globes. Arriving on the red carpet, Klum wore a Germanier gown, which featured silver sequins throughout and a textured pink and purple feather boa. The brand’s gown was upcycled, and the model paired it with a pair of silver open-toe heels.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Angela Bassett went for a monochromatic sequin look, with a confetti sequin, mermaid-style gown with halter neck and side slit. The actress made history at the evening awards, becoming the first actor to win an award for a Marvel movie for her role in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.”

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jessica Chastain went for a geometric approach to her sequined look at the Golden Globes, wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown. The gown featured a spiderweb-like sequin pattern throughout, starting from the circular epicenter on her bodice and sprawling out to the fill the rest of the gown, which was on a mesh flesh-colored base.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Abbott Elementary” actress looked to the brand Aliétte for her Golden Globes outfit, wearing a purple mock neck, sleeveless sequin gown custom-designed by the brand’s founder Jason Rembert. It featured oversized hexagonal sequins bordered in shimmering purple embellishment.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Salma Hayek channeled 1920s Old Hollywood glamour in her 2023 Golden Globes outfit, wearing a Gucci gown. The bustier-style gown had a corset like insert around her bodice and a sweetheart neckline adorned in a series of small silver colored sequins. Her gown’s see-through sleeves were embellished with shimmering attachments and had a crystal-like fringe at the ends.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Michelle Yeoh, who won her first Golden Globe for her standout performance in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” wore an Armani Privé Gradient-crystal gown featuring midnight blue sequins from head to toe. The gown also had a skirt-like attachment around her waist and a longer, more form-fitting skirt at the bottom.

PHOTOS: All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sequins Looks Were Trending at Golden Globe Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad