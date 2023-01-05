×
Shania Twain Channels Her Animal Instinct in Giraffe-print Mini Dress, Talks New ‘Queen of Me’ Album on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The singer is releasing a new album "Queen of Me," dropping on Feb. 3.

giraffe animal print bronx and banco mini dress, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shania Twain during Wednesday’s January 4, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and Shania Twain on Jan. 4. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Shania Twain appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday wearing a bold giraffe-print dress.

For her television segment, the singer opted for a Bronx and Banco minidress with a rounded neckline and long sleeves. She coordinated with sheer black tights and black platform ankle-strap heels. She accessorized with earrings from Ninon and rings from Dale Novick.

Twain worked with stylist Chris Horan, who has collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Rosalia and Barbie Ferreira.

When she arrived on set, the host pointed out how the dress reminded him of the animal-print ensemble she wore in the music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in 1998. The look included a hooded leopard-print coat, pants and boots.

giraffe animal print bronx and banco mini dress, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shania Twain during Wednesday’s January 4, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Shania Twain during the Jan. 4 show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For makeup, Twain worked with Susana Hong to create a television-ready look, featuring a subtle pink lip, blush and dramatic mascara. Hairstylist Frankie Foye gave her a voluminous blowout with waves and curls.

Twain appeared on the program to promote her new album “Queen of Me,” which drops on Feb. 3.

During her interview with Colbert, they discussed a train named after her in Switzerland, her influence on the generation of younger musicians and how she became friends with pop star Harry Styles, whom she performed with at Coachella in 2022.

giraffe animal print bronx and banco mini dress, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Shania Twain during Wednesday’s January 4, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and guest Shania Twain on Jan. 4. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Twain was honored with the Music Icon Award, presented to her by Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter. Twain opted for another animal-print ensemble to walk the red carpet, specifically a leopard-print hooded dress from Rodarte.

