Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Sigourney Weaver Shines in Gold Valentino Skirt at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

The actress returns for the sequel after starring in the 2009 film 'Avatar.'

Sigourney Weaver at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sigourney Weaver at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sigourney Weaver arrived on the red carpet for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing a striking skirt.

For the premiere of her new movie, the actress wore a white button-up shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a gold jacquard foil skirt from Valentino. She accessorized the look with a Valentino Garavani Locò bag, a gold and diamond serpent bracelet and diamond earrings.

Sigourney Weaver at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sigourney Weaver at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Weaver’s look was from Valentino’s “The Party” collection, which is described as “a selection of unique pieces for the holiday season” on the label’s website. The collection is under the umbrella of Valentino’s spring 2023 line, designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Sigourney Weaver and The Weeknd at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sigourney Weaver and The Weeknd at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Weaver starred in the original “Avatar,” which became the highest-grossing film of all time with a lifetime gross of $2.8 billion. “Avatar” director James Cameron also counts his 1997 film “Titanic” among the top three highest-grossing films in the history of cinema.

In addition to returning for the “Avatar” sequel, Weaver has spent a considerable amount of this year fighting for several causes near and dear to her, including women’s empowerment and reproductive justice. In late February at Dior’s fall 2022 runway show, the actress discussed women’s rights as she sat in the front row with several of Hollywood’s influential women, including Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, Maya Hawke and Rachel Brosnahan. In October, at the premiere of “Call Jane,” the actress wore an emerald green suit with a “Bans Off Our Bodies” lapel pin.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Friday. In addition to Weaver, the sequel stars Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

