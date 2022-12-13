Sigourney Weaver Shines in Gold Valentino Skirt at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

Sigourney Weaver arrived on the red carpet for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing a striking skirt.

For the premiere of her new movie, the actress wore a white button-up shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a gold jacquard foil skirt from Valentino. She accessorized the look with a Valentino Garavani Locò bag, a gold and diamond serpent bracelet and diamond earrings.

Sigourney Weaver at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Weaver’s look was from Valentino’s “The Party” collection, which is described as “a selection of unique pieces for the holiday season” on the label’s website. The collection is under the umbrella of Valentino’s spring 2023 line, designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Sigourney Weaver and The Weeknd at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Weaver starred in the original “Avatar,” which became the highest-grossing film of all time with a lifetime gross of $2.8 billion. “Avatar” director James Cameron also counts his 1997 film “Titanic” among the top three highest-grossing films in the history of cinema.

In addition to returning for the “Avatar” sequel, Weaver has spent a considerable amount of this year fighting for several causes near and dear to her, including women’s empowerment and reproductive justice. In late February at Dior’s fall 2022 runway show, the actress discussed women’s rights as she sat in the front row with several of Hollywood’s influential women, including Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, Maya Hawke and Rachel Brosnahan. In October, at the premiere of “Call Jane,” the actress wore an emerald green suit with a “Bans Off Our Bodies” lapel pin.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster hit “Avatar.” The science fiction film, directed by James Cameron, debuts in theaters on Friday. In addition to Weaver, the sequel stars Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.