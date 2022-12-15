×
Sofia Carson Hits High Notes in Little Black Dress With Statement Feather Trim for Performance at TheWrap’s Women in Power Summit

The event brought together influential women from various fields, including entertainment, media and technology.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Sofia Carson performs onstage during TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Carson performs onstage during TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Sofia Carson arrived at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Women in Power Summit on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California, wearing her take on the Little Black Dress.

Carson wore a cocktail dress with raffia trim sleeves and a feather trim collar. She coordinated the look with black stockings and black pointed-toe platform pumps. She accessorized with rings and diamond stud earrings.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Sofia Carson attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Carson at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Black has been a go-to color for Carson for her recent public appearances. For “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” the actress and singer wore a vintage black jacquard Bill Blass evening gown from 1978 procured from Tab Vintage. To perform at the event, she switched into a dramatic Giambattista Valli black ballgown with a raffia and feather-embellished bodice.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Sofia Carson attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Carson at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Carson usually works with stylist Nicolas Bru to create her event looks. Bru has been working with Carson throughout 2022 and has dressed her in brands such as Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera and David Yurman.

In August, Carson wore a dark-hooded black Carolina Herrera dress and David Yurman diamond jewelry to present Lisa from Blackpink with the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-pop.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Sofia Carson performs onstage during TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Carson performs onstage during TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

At this year’s Women in Power Summit, Carson also flexed her vocal abilities and performed. The actress and singer released her self-titled debut album last spring.

Carson first came into the public eye with a guest starring role on Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally.” From there, she raised her profile with roles in “Descendants,” “Adventures in Babysitting” and “Tini: The Movie.”

TheWrap’s Annual Women in Power Summit brings together influential women from various fields, including entertainment, media and technology. This year’s event provided two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking events. The theme for the 2022 event was “A Time to Unite.”

