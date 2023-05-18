Staud is Getting Ready to Present a Fashion Show

Staud’s Sarah Staudinger has a fashion show in the works, she revealed this week at an event she hosted in Beverly Hills, California. The designer was toasting the brand’s swimwear capsule, sold exclusively online at Shopbop.

“I’m done with spring ‘24, almost, mentally,” she said. “And I’m moving onto pre-fall. But I’m excited. We’re gonna do a fabulous show. And it’s very nostalgic and clean and beautiful. We haven’t showed in a while. It’s going to be quite epic. And it took a little bit of convincing, but I’m ready.”

The destination is set, she said when asked, staying mum on any details.

Alongside her brand cofounder George Augusto and her husband Ari Emanuel, she gathered Rocky Barnes, Natalia Bonifacci, Tessa Brooks, Kaitlynn Carter, Fai Khadra and Whitney Port for a poolside party — an ode to Slim Aarons. The American photographer was both the inspiration for the theme of the bash, with its tangerine orange and daffodil yellow seats and side tables, and a fixture on Staud’s swimwear mood board.

The Staud swimwear capsule is sold exclusively online at Shopbop. Courtesy of Staud

Sarah Staudinger Courtesy of Staud/Sydney Jackson

The collection leaned on 1960s inspiration — featuring a crochet bikini adorned with colorful fruit detailing, priced at $125; sporty halter one-pieces at $215 and $395, and a $295 mini knit dress among the ready-to-wear pieces. Staudinger had on the $175 Miriam top and matching $225 Marza pants in the color bark.

“The brand was born here,” Staudinger said of throwing the event in her home city, where she launched Staud in 2015. “I think that the essence of what we’re trying to do is going to be birthed out of L.A. It’s a little bit of casual, cool, chic, a little bit European. I think that it all culminates in this city. And if it doesn’t, we’re trying to bring that here. I love to surf. I love to swim. I love the beach. And I love everything California represents.”