Summer Fridays Hosts L.A. Party at Delilah

“Midnight in Los Angeles” was the theme at Summer Fridays’ Wednesday night party. But the affair kicked off at 7:30 p.m. and ended well before the clock struck midnight.

The bash was held at Delilah in West Hollywood, California to toast the beauty brand’s newest launch, the Midnight Ritual Retinol serum. The product is made with a blend of oatmeal and tiger grass, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and includes two forms of retinoids — retinol and retinyl linoleate. It aims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve discoloration.

Founder-influencer duo Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland introduced Summer Fridays in 2018 with their hero product, the multipurpose cream Jet Lag Mask. Nearly five years later, they’ve expanded their offerings, and it was last year that the two unveiled the brand’s first complexion product — the Sheer Skin Tint. Available at Sephora, the brand has surpassed 2 million products sold.

Those who came out for the celebration included APL’s Adam and Ryan Goldston, Sofia Richie with Elliot Grainge, singer and TV host Adrienne Bailon, Revolve’s Raissa Gerona, stylist Maeve Reilly, Megan Roup of the Sculpt Society, actress Alyssa Lynch, swimwear designer Gigi Caruso and content creator Christina Nadin.

Guests sipped on Champagne and cocktails, posed in the hot spot’s popular photo booth before heading home with the new product.