Sydney Sweeney Suits Up in Thom Browne for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

The actress was joined by Zendaya and the rest of her costars to talk about the projected third season of the HBO series.

Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney at "Euphoria" FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic for HBO

Sydney Sweeney attended the “Euphoria” FYC event on Sunday in Los Angeles taking on the schoolgirl style. For the occasion, Sweeney wore a full Thom Browne outfit.

Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney at “Euphoria” FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.

FilmMagic for HBO

Sweeney wore a black blazer that had tri-color detail on the hem of her sleeves and a black dress underneath. She also wore a white collared shirt underneath her dress, which was adorned with a black bowtie in the middle.

The rest of her outfit consisted of black knee-high socks, with one featuring four white stripes on the calf. To coordinate her ultra-preppy look, Sweeney wore shiny mary jane platform pumps.

Sweeney worked with Molly Dickson for her look, whose client list includes Mindy Kaling, Sadie Sink and Kelsea Ballerini.

Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney at “Euphoria” FYC on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.

FilmMagic for HBO

For makeup, Sweeney embraced a darling look, with rosy blush, a matte pink lip and wispy lashes. She wore black manicured nails, which added an edgy touch to her preppy look. Her hair was styled into a middle part, with two gold-colored hair clips on the side.

To accessorize, Sweeney wore a shimmering ring, a pair of stud earrings and a bedazzled chain purse shaped like a dog.

Sweeney is continuing to venture into both the entertainment and fashion industry. To the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November, the actresses wowed many in a black cutout dress with a shiny breastplate. In July of this year, the “Euphoria” actress was featured in Miu Miu‘s fall 2022 campaign, which also included appearances by Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Singleton, Maty Drazek, Amber Later and Jade Rabarivelo.

Along with Sweeney, “Euphoria” FYC event was attended by Zendaya, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schaefer. The event featured a screening of season two episode five of the series and included a Q&A. The cast discussed possible trajectories for their characters as the show goes into its third season, with all four actresses set to return to reprise their roles.

