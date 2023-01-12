×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

How Tatjana Patitz’s Sensual Lip-sync in George Michael’s ’Freedom‘ Music Video With ’90s Supermodels Changed an Industry

The iconic supermodel passed away on Wednesday at 56 years old.

Tatjana Patitz in george michael freedom music video, 90s supermodels
Tatjana Patitz in George Michael's "Freedom! 90" music video. YouTube

Tatjana Patitz was a force in fashion, gracing runway shows and magazine covers, adorned in pieces from some of the most famed design houses.

The model, recognized as one of the original “Supers,” died on Wednesday at 56 years old of breast cancer in a hospice center in Santa Barbara, California. Patitz will be remembered for her gracious style and iconic photos, but also for her role in George Michael’s 1990 “Freedom! 90” music video, which has experienced a surge in Google search interest following her death.

Patitz was featured in the late pop star‘s music video alongside other famed supermodels of the time, including Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington Burns and Naomi Campbell, who were all at the height of their careers.

Related Galleries

In the high-tempo video, Patitz can be seen in a dimly lit hallway, leaning on a wall wearing a graphic sweater with her signature short blond haircut. She’s lip-singing Michael’s coming-of-age song, with bright lights that gave her an angelic look, save for a lit cigarette in her hand.

Casual smoking was actually a frequent hobby of the late supermodel, which Turlington Burns affectionately recalled in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Tatjana was always a vision. Glamorous, sophisticated, and warm, once she let you in,” Turlington Burns wrote in an Instagram post. “I could have watched her smoke cigarettes and speak in any of the many languages she was fluent in all day. Who needed to work? I was learning how an international woman behaved and moved in the world in real time.”

The project was engrained in pop culture as an iconic moment of the ’90s supermodels. Now, the video has more than 120 million views on YouTube.

In a retrospective Q&A with the cast on the making of the music video, the supermodels reflected fondly on the groundbreaking project.

“George pitched it to me in a nightclub called Roxbury’s and his exact words were: ‘You’re the leader of the gang and unless you say yes, the other girls won’t,” Campbell said of the concept’s genesis. “Through headlines and things, we understood that George wasn’t going to be in the video at all,” she added.

Patitz, too, knew little about their elevated presence in the video that would outshine the pop star.

“I didn’t know what exactly they had planned,” Patitz recalled. “They sent us the song and said we would be lip-singing. I had to lean against a leaky, dribbly wall with water coming down.”

The glamour was lacking all around. Crawford said she “didn’t have any hair and makeup,” but instead “a bunch of grease” all over her body while in a bathtub. 

Evangelista, who had a generous amount of screen time in the video, revealed that she had little time to learn the lyrics before filming. “I just had to hit the mark,” she said, recalling a series of director’s David Fincher’s instructions. “’I said, ‘oh my god, let’s just have fun.’ And that’s when it ended up being fun.”

Letting the models take the lead proved to be a successful bet that catapulted Patitz and her peers beyond the runway and glossy magazine pages. “There’s a delicious sort of arrogance to this video,” James Corden said in the interview, appearing for a short cameo to give his opinion on the impact of the music video. “To go, ‘ah, I’m not going to be in this video. I’m just going to fill it with the most beautiful women in the world.'”

The unexpected format influenced the entire industry, Elton John recalled. “It changed the whole face of how videos were done. George did no promotion and this was 1990, he’s following up a huge record with ‘Faith’ and this was a hugely anticipated record.”

Last year, Turlington Burns spoke to WWD about the iconic music video, mentioning that the group of models didn’t know the impact of the moment initially. The same group of models closed out the Versace 1991 show lip-synching to the song.

“All of these things weren’t a week later. They were a season later. It wasn’t as though in the moment we realized that it was an iconic moment,” Turlington Burns said to WWD.

Patitz’s costars took to social media to pay their respects, including Crawford.

“So sad to hear of the passing of the beautiful @tatjanapatitz,” Crawford captioned a photo on Instagram. “We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes.”

Campbell added, “Tatiana Patitz @tatjanapatitz earth angel, kind, generous, shy, lover of animals sometimes more than people. When I met you at 16 at the Alaia show, I remember just saying ‘wow!’ Your presence and stature. Your eyes and nervous shy smile, goddess energy that we were all drawn to… My first time in LA I got to experience it with you, showing me the sites and beaches, driving around in your red Volkswagen convertible. Blaring the Sign of the Times… It was that trip where you introduced me to Herb Ritts, who called you Tatski. I’ll forever be grateful and cherish the beautiful memories.”

Turlington Burns shared: “I learned about the sudden passing of Tatjana Patitz when I landed at an airport on the same coast earlier today. Ever since, all I can see is her face, hear her voice, and of course am flooded with memories. Tatjana embodied, to me, European sophistication and style when I met her.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Hot Summer Bags

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Behind Tatjana Patitz's Lip-sync in George Michael's ’Freedom' Video

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad