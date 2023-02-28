EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency Launches UTA Fashion, Taps Veteran Agent Anne Nelson to Head Division

United Talent Agency has launched a division dedicated to expanding client business in fashion and beauty. Anne Nelson has been tapped to oversee the department, called UTA Fashion.

Nelson’s “deep relationships will bolster UTA’s foray into the fashion landscape and help clients drive culture and inspire trends by tapping into the broad scope of UTA’s capabilities across entertainment, marketing and business,” according to the agency.

The veteran agent has more than three decades of experience. She comes from Creative Artists Agency, after joining its fashion sector in 2021. Previously, she was vice president of global business development for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the mixed martial arts company. She oversaw business development for consumer products, partner marketing, retail marketing, integration and activations. She’s also held positions at Marilyn Agency in Paris, Elite Model Management and IMG Models in New York, representing Gisele Bündchen.

Anne Nelson Courtesy of UTA

“Anne is one of the most respected fashion executives with deep and established relationships across the industry,” said UTA board member-partner Blair Kohan and partner Darnell Strom in a joint statement. “She has a true passion for her clients and has been the architect behind many top career moments in the fashion world. For UTA, bringing her on board is a natural next step in the work we’ve been doing in this space, and we can’t wait to see what she will accomplish.”

Based in Beverly Hills, California, the global talent agency — established in 1991 — represents entertainers, actors, writers, directors, music artists and content creators. UTA’s roster includes Ben Stiller, Jessica Alba, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Bad Bunny, Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato, Emma Chamberlain, Bretman Rock and the D’Amelio family.

The news comes following UTA’s expansion in recent years, including the acquisitions of publishing agency Fletcher and Company; U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group; entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink; management company Digital Brand Architects (taking on clients with a social media following), as well as a strategic partnership with global private equity firm EQT secured in July 2022.