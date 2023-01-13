Valentino Hosts Cocktail Party at Maxfield in L.A.

Stephanie Hsu, Maddie Ziegler, Luna Blaise, Chiara Aurelia, Kathryn Newton, Diego Boneta, Abigail Cowen, Ella Balinska and Chike Okonkwo came out for the Maison Valentino Essentials cocktail party at Maxfield in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday evening.

The brand was fresh off a strong showing at the Golden Globes, where it dressed Selena Gomez and Eddie Redmayne, among others, and looking to keep the L.A. momentum going.

Founded in 1960, it was in 2016 that the Italian house embarked on a new creative direction with Pierpaolo Piccioli at the helm. Maison Valentino Essentials is his take on men’s wardrobe necessities, now available at Maxfield.

It’s a minimalist collection in black, beige, white and brown, with pops of color — bright lime green, yellow, pink, prune and purple. Silk and fine calfskin leather largely make up the everyday wear; there’s a pajama set ($1,950 for each item), a wool double-breasted jacket and pants, a variety of shirts (from a cotton short-sleeve top to a silk iteration with a neck tie), Bermuda shorts, a cotton tracksuit, low-top sneakers in black or white, and accessories that include a logo crossbody bag. Prices range from $570 for a calfskin belt to $3,150 for an anorak jacket.

A look at the collection inside Maxfield. Courtesy of Valentino/Marc Patrick

The brand tapped art director Tommaso Garner and AI designer Vittorio Maria Dal Maso to visualize the lookbook, inspired by the world of robotics.

According to the brand, “Maison Valentino Essentials is a quest for essence conducted within the perimeter of the masculine wardrobe and the elements that make up for it: an edit of pieces culled from the Valentino collections, streamlined to their design essence and organized into a an expandable, ever-evolving system.”