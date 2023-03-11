Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood with Halle Bailey, Paul Mescal and Julia Garner; Celebrates ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ [PHOTOS]

Michelle Yeoh was the woman of the hour Friday night at Vanity Fair’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” celebration during Oscar week.

Where she went, a crowd gathered. She was praised left and right, with phones out capturing her every move. After winning the best actress SAG and Golden Globe (in comedy), Yeoh is a favorite to take home the Academy Award in the category on Sunday.

It was tight quarters inside the packed party, in a suite at Beverly Hills’ Mandarin Oriental Residences; originally imagined in the open air, the affair was brought inside due to the rain. Guests squeezed their way through bodies to get to the bars, where the drinks of choice were Champagne and Don Julio 1942.

“Excuse me, are you cutting the line?” a guest teased costar Ke Huy Quan, nominated for best supporting actor. To be fair, it was unclear where the line began and ended.

“This is the line?” he laughed off, looking perplexed.

He, like many of the cast, spent the evening chitchatting about the film’s recognition. All evening the conversations centered on the Oscar nominees and best film contenders.

Cohosted with Richard Mille, the Swiss watchmaker, the event brought out director Daniel Scheinert; Stephanie Hsu, up for best supporting actress; Harry Shum Jr.; Jenny Slate, and Tallie Medel. The film’s costume designer, Shirley Kurata — also an Oscar nominee for best costume design, after snagging a Costume Designers Guild trophy — was among the crowd, as were Tessa Thompson, Lana Condor, Ben Barnes, Roberta Armani, Alex Edelman, David Byrne and Natalie Morales.

Earlier in the week, the publication — showcasing its 29th Hollywood issue — also held its annual Vanities fête, toasting the younger set. It was hosted by rising stars Halle Bailey, Paul Mescal and Julia Garner in partnership with TikTok at Mes Amis in Hollywood. Beatrice Grannò, Gavin Leatherwood, Madison Bailey, Maggie Rogers, Charlotte Lawrence and Jaren Lewison were among the bunch.

Next, the publication will be unveiling its Oscar after party, a hot ticket this weekend.

See all the photos in the gallery above.