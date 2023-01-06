×
Viola Davis Does Colorblocking With Dramatic Hourglass Effects in Tory Burch Dress at Palm Springs International Film Festival

The actress received the Chairman's Award for her work on "The Woman King."

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Viola Davis attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Viola Davis attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Getty Images

Viola Davis arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala on Thursday, taking a colorful approach to red carpet dressing.

In honor of the 34th annual event, Davis wore a short-sleeved blue and red dress with a midlength v-neckline from Tory Burch. The custom dress had red trim on the shoulders with red stripes down the front and red paneling on the sides. Davis accessorized the look with coordinating blue gemstone statement earrings.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Viola Davis attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Viola Davis attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Getty Images

To create her look for the event, Davis worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Jessica Chastain, Zoey Deutch and Amanda Seyfried.

For makeup, Davis worked with Sergio López-Rivera to create a look as comparatively colorful as her dress. She went for coordinating blue eye shadow and a glossy ruby red lip, with a touch of blush to accent her cheeks. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Jamika Wilson for a well-coiffed short style.

Davis was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Julius Tennon.

At this year’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala, Davis received the Chairman’s Award for her 2022 film “The Woman King,” which she starred and produced.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) viola davis husband Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5. Getty Images for Palm Springs In

“Whether as an actress or producer, Viola Davis brings powerful stories to the screen. In ‘The Woman King,’ Davis continues to prove that she is a force of nature in this groundbreaking performance about the leader of the Agojie, a unit of all-female warriors,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “It is our honor to present the Chairman’s Award to Viola Davis celebrating her work as both an actress and producer.”

In addition to being honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Davis is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress — Motion Picture Drama this year. The Golden Globes are scheduled for Tuesday.

